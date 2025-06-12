‘Musical insect’ extinct in the UK for over 30 years to be brought back from France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A species of musical insect extinct in the UK has been reintroduced to the country from France, conservationists have said.

The Species Recovery Trust released 11 New Forest cicadas this week into a habitat at Paultons Park, near the Hampshire woods where they previously lived.

The New Forest cicada, or Cicadetta montana, used to be found across the New Forest, but the last confirmed sightings were in the 1990s.

Conservationists believe changes to land management led to their extinction in the UK.

Charlotte Carne, Species Recovery Trust project officer, said: "This has been a really challenging project so it’s amazing to see New Forest cicadas in England after all this time."

open image in gallery The New Forest cicada, or Cicadetta montana, used to be found across the New Forest ( Getty/iStock )

“It’s like bringing them back from the dead.”

The adult insects are black with distinct golden rings and transparent wings, with females growing to about 5cm while males are slightly smaller.

The Trust recruited a French entomologist this week who captured the 11 female cicadas in northern France and had them shipped to the UK on Wednesday.

It is understood that some of the insects are already pregnant and have been laying eggs in their specially created habitat, which is full of their favourite plants such as raspberry canes and hazel tree saplings.

Because cicadas spend at least four years underground as nymphs, the trust will not know until 2029 at the earliest whether this phase of the project has been successful.

If they survive, the conservationists can release the adults at secret locations in the New Forest.

In the meantime, the team said it hopes to import more cicadas from France to continue the breeding programme at Paultons Park.

open image in gallery The adult insects are black with distinct golden rings and transparent wings, with females growing to about 5cm while males are slightly smaller ( Getty/iStock )

They are also studying populations of the same species in Slovenia to learn more about their behaviour.

Dominic Price, Species Recovery Trust director, said: “We believe the New Forest cicada probably went extinct because of changes to the way land was managed, but we have worked with Forestry England to put the right kind of management in place.

“What’s more, we think that our warming climate could also favour their survival, so we are very hopeful that one day soon, cicadas will sing in the New Forest again.”

The first-of-its-kind project has been funded by Natural England, the Swire Charitable Trust and the Valentine Charitable Trust.

Graham Horton, acting deputy director for the Thames Solent Area Team at Natural England, said: “This project represents a remarkable achievement, showcasing the dedication, innovation and teamwork that made it possible.

“After years of absence, we finally have New Forest cicada on English shores again and we look forward to the next phase of the project to explore re-establishing this species in the New Forest.”