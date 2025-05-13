Warning to drivers as stallions released in New Forest for breeding season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers and visitors have been put on alert after stallions were released into the New Forest to breed.

Verderers who watch over the livestock have warned visitors to avoid the area as 21 stallions were allowed into the forest to breed with the hundreds of mares roaming.

Robert Maton, an agister of 31 years, said the message was simple: “People can go onto the verderers’ website if they’re unaware where the stallions are roaming, but we ask everybody to avoid those areas.”

Drivers have been urged to remain on their guard and expect large herds of ponies. New Forest Roads Awareness, a social media group campaigning to reduce the number of traffic collisions with livestock, warned there would be foals and asked motorists to drive with care and attention.

open image in gallery Each year, approved stallions are turned out into the area in order to maintain the New Forest pony as a breed ( Getty Images )

The group wrote on Facebook: “The stallions are going out to hundreds of ladies that haven't seen a gent in months... they are only thinking about one thing, and sorry, you and your vehicle are not it.”

As well as walkers, who might come across the pushy male horses driving mares in and out of the herd, Mr Maton said any horse-riders were particularly at risk of losing control of their animals and having their steeds chased off by the stallions.

Mr Maton added: “It’s just a recipe for disaster, and one that can be avoided - they just need to walk somewhere else.”

Each year, approved stallions are turned out into the area in order to maintain the New Forest pony as a breed. They were turned out on 12 May and will be turned in on 23 June.

When not out in the forest, the registered stallions live out on a large pasture together. They are owned by people who live in properties with rights dating back to the eleventh century, which allow them to graze livestock in the open forest.

The New Forest is home to ponies, deer, reptiles, birds and other livestock such as cattle. Anyone who visits the National Park is told they have a duty to ensure the safety of all the wildlife, while drivers must adhere to a maximum speed limit of 40mph on the unfenced forest roads.

Visitors can face a fine of £200 as well as a criminal record for feeding the ponies. They are warned to admire ponies from a safe distance, as even the gentlest-looking pony can kick and bite.

The Verderers of the New Forest have regulated development in the area since 1877 and work in conjunction with Natural England and Forestry England. Agisters are officials responsible for managing the welfare of livestock grazing in the open forest.