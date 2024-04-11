Migraine pills to be offered on NHS for first time in boost for 170,000 sufferers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A once-daily pill treating migraines has been recommended for the NHS in England to use under new guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), impacting around 170,000 sufferers.

Sold under the brand name Aquipta and made by AbbVie, the pill will be an alternative for those who have at least four migraine days per month and who have tried at least three other treatments without success.

The medication will also help patients who cannot have injectable migraine treatments – the most effective current alternative options – for reasons such as allergies or fear of needles.

Health minister Andrew Stephenson said: “The pill will allow more people whose daily life is affected by this painful, debilitating condition to manage their migraines more effectively and to live their lives to the fullest.”

Currently, the most effective alternative migraine treatment options are injections, which many patients cannot have. ( Getty )

The medication treats migraines by blocking the receptor of CGRP, a sensory nerve protein in the head and neck. CGRP causes blood vessels to dilate, which may result in inflammation and migraine.

Chief executive of The Migraine Trust charity Rob Music said: “It is positive to see even more therapies emerging for people with migraine as many still rely on treatments developed for other conditions.”

The charity has called for “swift” access to the pill to make sure migraine patients “can benefit from them as quickly as possible”.

According to Music, migraine symptoms include intense head pain, loss of or changes to the senses, and lack of ability to lead day-to-day life.

Migraine symptoms can include intense headaches, loss of or changes to the senses, and difficulty leading day-to-day life. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Officially called Atogepant, the pill was recommended by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for use in Scotland last October.

Nice advises patients to stop using Aquipta after 12 weeks if their chronic migraines do not decrease by at least 30% or their episodic migraines by at least 50%. It is planning to publish its final guidance on the medication next month in the absence of draft guidance appeals.