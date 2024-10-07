Time to check your pockets! Royal Mint confirms new rarest coin in circulation

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A new coin has been named the rarest currently in circulation, knocking the “highly collectable” 2009 Kew Gardens 50p off the top spot for the first time in 15 years.

A 50p depicting the Atlantic Salmon and bearing the King’s portrait is the rarest such coin in circulation, the Royal Mint has now confirmed.

The official maker of British coins said the Kew Gardens coin, previously sold for £100 on eBay, has lost its title.

Just 200,000 of the Atlantic Salmon 50ps have been released to UK banks and post offices, 10,000 less than the 2009 Kew Gardens coin.

One of the Salmon coins has already sold for more than £10 on eBay.

It came as the Royal Mint published its 2023 mintage figures for UK coins in circulation.

Last year marked the final chapter of Charles’ transition onto UK coins, with coins commemorating the coronation and new designs across all denominations from the 1p to £2.

Each design highlights Charles’ “passion for conservation and the natural world”, featuring wildlife such as the hazel dormouse and bees, the Royal Mint said.

Described by the Royal Mint as “the nation’s most collectable coin”, the 50p has seen over 100 different designs appear on its reverse since its introduction.

Out of the 10 rarest 50ps in circulation, six are related to the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Peter Rabbit and Flopsy Bunny coins from 2018 both also making the list.

List of rare coins:

2023 Atlantic Salmon - 200,000 made 2009 Kew Gardens - 210,000 minted 2011 Olympic Football - 1,125,000 minted 2011 Olympic Wrestling UK - 1,129,500 minted 2011 Olympic Judo - 1,161,500 minted 2011 Olympic Triathlon - 1,163,500 minted 2018 Peter Rabbit - 1,400,000 minted 2018 Flopsy Bunny - 1,400,000 minted 2011 Olympic Tennis - 1,454,000 minted 2011 Olympic Goalball - 1,615,000 minted

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The releasing of mintage figures is an eagerly anticipated event among the coin collecting community – and this year is particularly exciting as we reveal the Atlantic Salmon as the rarest 50p in circulation.

“For the first time in 15 years, the highly collectable Kew Gardens 50p loses its top spot as the rarest in circulation with the Atlantic Salmon 50p splashing its way to number one.

“2023 marked pivotal changes for the nation’s coinage, including the introduction of coins celebrating King Charles III’s coronation entering circulation.

“Finding these special designs, like the Atlantic Salmon, in your change is a win for all collectors.”