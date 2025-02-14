Briton killed and three seriously injured in quad-cycle collision in New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British person has been killed and three seriously injured after a collision between a four-seater quad-cycle and a car in New Zealand.

The incident occurred about 10.45am on Thursday, on Puruatanga Road, in the town of Martinborough, located on New Zealand’s North Island, Martinborough police said.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “Our team in New Zealand have provided advice on bereavement abroad after one British person died and three others were seriously injured in Martinborough.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

New Zealand Police confirmed they were working with the British high commission in Wellington as part of their investigation into the accident involving the four-wheel, pedal-powered cycle.

open image in gallery One British person has died and three are seriously injured following a collision between a shared cycle and a car in New Zealand ( PA Wire )

Inspector Brad Allen, Wellington district road policing manager, said: “The deceased was critically injured but died at the scene before they could be airlifted to hospital. Three other people, also on the bike, suffered serious injuries.

“Police’s thoughts, aroha (love) and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

A spokesperson for Life Flight told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) two people were flown to Wellington Hospital following the crash.

Indi Bikes Martinborough owner Wayde Mines told local news outlet Stuff his business hired the four-seater quadricycle to two couples visiting the area known for its vineyards.

“It was a beautiful day in Martinborough that ended badly,” he said.

“They certainly weren’t ‘party-party, we’re gonna drink lots of alcohol on the bike and get hammered’.

“It’s horrible.”

On its website, Indi Bikes Martinborough advertises a selection of bikes ranging from single-seaters to six-seaters, with the four-seater costing about £72 for an all-day hire.

Shayne Hammond, general manager of Poppies Winery, which is located near the crash site, said the situation was “horrifically sad”.

He told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ): “You can’t express the sadness. Everyone’s hurting and a couple of the guys are definitely struggling.”

Mr Hammond said touring the wineries in the area on foot and by bike was very popular, adding the speed limit on the road may need to be reduced “because the use of that road has changed in the last 10, 20 years”.

“We can never allow (this) to happen again so we’ve got to find simple solutions to achieve that,” he said.

A police spokesperson told RNZ: “There have been no significant crashes of note in the last year on that stretch, except for yesterday’s.

“No issues have been raised with or by Waka Kotahi (the New Zealand transport agency) or council in relation to this stretch of the road in the last two years.”