A newborn baby was been found in a wheelie bin with his umbilical cord still attached, according to reports.

The young boy was said to have been discovered on Sunday in a brown garden waste bin in Grimsby.

A nearby resident said they heard crying from the bin in Winchester Avenue and opened up the lid to find the baby amongst a bunch of grass cuttings.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 5pm on Sunday and police conducted house to house enquiries.

Both the baby and his mother are now being looked after in hospital, Grimsby Live reports.

Referring to the mother, a local resident said: “We only hope she gets the care she needs and her baby.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said that they received a call at 4:58pm on 19 June to a private address in Grimsby.

“The caller reported a medical emergency,” the spokesperson said. “We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”

Humberside Police said that officers went to a property on Winchester Avenue following a report of “concerns for safety” on 19 June.

They added that “assistance has been provided to those concerned.”