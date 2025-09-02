Girl, 11, impresses Queen with handmade beeswax candles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen told an 11-year-old girl she was “very impressed” after being handed a set of homemade candles during a visit to Newquay, Cornwall.

Camilla was met outside Wave House Church on East Street by Eliana Daka, who presented her with three beeswax candles she had made at home and calls the “trinity”.

Camilla asked: “Are these candles? These are for me?” before adding: “Oh brilliant, thank you very much indeed.”

Eliana introduced herself and explained that she runs her own small candle business from home.

Camilla told her she was “very impressed” and said Eliana was “enterprising”.

Speaking afterwards, Eliana said she was thrilled to meet Camilla and had told her about making the candles herself. “She said she loves candles,” Eliana added. “This is one-of-a-kind experience.”

Her mother, Sara Daka, 40, said she was proud of her daughter’s efforts, explaining that she had chosen beeswax “because it’s the most natural” and used “100% essential oils” in her products.

“She just has fun with it,” Ms Daka said. “Although my kitchen is a mess, she’s absolutely done it all herself.”

Inside the church, Camilla praised the work of local groups supported by the Cornwall Community Foundation, of which she has been patron since 2005.

She told volunteers: “I’m thrilled to be back in Cornwall again, this wonderful county, and thank you to everyone who is involved in this wonderful community.

“You do a wonderful job, a much-needed job.”

She spent about 40 minutes at the church, hearing about the Turnaround Project, which provides housing and mentoring to vulnerable and at-risk young people, and meeting representatives from Newquay Foodbank and Clothes Horse, which provides clothing for families in need.

She later greeted several hundred well-wishers who had gathered in the streets outside.

Since 2003 the Cornwall Community Foundation has awarded more than £22 million in grants to grassroots organisations across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, including more than £117,000 to Wave House Church over the past two decades.