Man arrested after five people attacked with a weapon at hospital
The victims of the assault at Newton Community Hospital are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, say police
Police have arrested a man after five people were assaulted in a hospital.
Following a report that a man had attacked several people with a weapon, which could have been a crowbar, officers were called to Newton Community Hospital in Newton-Le-Willows just after 12pm on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.
The force said the man was believed to have become "increasingly agitated" after his request for a hospital appointment was declined and he was asked to leave.
He was reported to have damaged a counter before assaulting people inside the hospital, police said.
A 20-year-old man, originally from Afghanistan, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of Section 18 wounding, affray and criminal damage.
The victims of the assault are being treated by paramedics at the hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Superintendent Sarah Rotherham said: "We were called to reports of a man behaving aggressively at the hospital who had assaulted a number of people.
"Officers attended immediately and the male was swiftly located and arrested. Paramedics attended at the hospital and carried out first aid to those who had been injured."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
