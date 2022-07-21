Jump to content
Newtownards plane crash: Pilot who died ‘steered away from crowds to avoid more deaths’

The two victims have been named locally as Philip Murdock and Caroline Mawhinney

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 21 July 2022 20:42
<p>Emergency services attended the scene at Newtownards airport </p>

Emergency services attended the scene at Newtownards airport

(Rebecca Black/PA)

A pilot who died in a light aircraft crash in Northern Ireland had tried to steer away from a crowd of people on the ground, according to a report citing witnesses.

Philip Murdock was attempting to prevent people from getting hurt or killed before the crash on Tuesday evening that took his life and that of a woman, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The other victim of the aircraft crash at Newtownards Airport in County Down was named locally as Caroline Mawhinney.

They were both members of Ulster Flying Club.

Mr Murdock was the managing director of security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions in County Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have launched investigations.

A PSNI spokesperson said its investigation was separate from the AAIB’s and appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage to contact them.

The Ulster Flying Club confirmed “with great sadness and regret” that two members had died in the crash.

“Our thoughts at this most terrible time are with the families and friends of the two people involved,” it added.

Local political representatives described shock in the community at the tragedy.

DUP MLA Harry Harvey said his thoughts are with the two grieving families and all those associated with the flying club.

He added: “People are shocked by what has happened and the thoughts are with all those affected.

“There will obviously be a detailed investigation carried out and that will help shed light on what exactly occurred in this particular incident.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said: “This is, above all, a human tragedy and our thoughts are with the family members and friends who have lost loved ones.”

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as camera footage – including from dashcams – are urged to contact PSNI on 101 and quote reference number 1932 of 19/07/22.

