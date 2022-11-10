Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brexiteer Next boss says UK needs more foreign workers to help with labour shortage

Lord Simon Wolfson - who campained to Leave - said the current policy is ‘crippling growth’

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 10 November 2022 09:18
Comments
<p>Conservative Party peer and prominent Leave campaigner Lord Wolfson previously warned that Brexit would not guarantee success and that the Government needs a 'clear vision'</p>

Conservative Party peer and prominent Leave campaigner Lord Wolfson previously warned that Brexit would not guarantee success and that the Government needs a 'clear vision'

The government needs to allow more foreign workers into the UK to solve labour shortages, the Brexiteer boss of Next has urged.

Lord Simon Wolfson, who was a prominent advocate of Brexit, said the UK's current immigration policy was holding back economic growth.

He said firms should pay a tax to employ foreign workers, to encourage them to recruit from the UK first.

The retail boss told the BBC: “We have got people queuing up to come to this country to pick crops that are rotting in fields, to work in warehouses that otherwise wouldn’t be operable, and we’re not letting them in.

“And we have to take a different approach to economically productive migration.”

Recommended

Lord Wolfson, who was a vocal supporter of Brexit, said the country should now open up its borders to more workers.

He added: “I think in respect of immigration, it’s definitely not the Brexit that I wanted, or indeed, many of the people who voted Brexit, but more importantly, the vast majority of the country.

“Yes, control it, where it’s damaging to society, but let people in who can who can contribute.”

Lord Wolfson is the boss of Next, which has just bought Made.com

(PA Archive)

Back in 2016, Lord Wolfson had a much more positive outlook, declaring that: “On balance, I think we will be better off out”, and that without radical change the UK was “heading for a long era of low growth”.

Recommended

In a comment piece in The Times, Lord Wolfson said: “A nation that wants to stand still is a nation in decline.

“If we want our companies to start investing again, we must put aside such fears and place our trust in the collective intelligence and endeavour of Britain’s 30 million-strong workforce. Over the next four months, people will debate the economic pros and cons of Brexit. On balance, I think we will be better off out.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in