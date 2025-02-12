King shows off his passing skills as he visits home of Tottenham Hotspur

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was told he was “bigger than Beyonce” when he celebrated community projects boosted by a football stadium where the US superstar is staging her UK concerts.

Charles visited the home of Tottenham Hotspur to highlight the Premier League club’s work supporting local businesses and good causes and its collaboration with America’s National Football League (NFL) which stages games at the arena.

During the visit the head of state could not resist throwing an American football under the watchful eye of the longest-serving British NFL player Efe Obada.

Gina Moffatt, 48, an ex-offender who turned her life around with help form the King’s Trust, formerly the Prince’s Trust, now runs a successful restaurant in Tottenham employing 15 full time staff.

She told the King: “I’m so excited that you’re even back in Tottenham, this year’s looking all good, Tottenham Hotspur’s doing great stuff.

“We’ve got Beyonce coming but you’re bigger than Beyonce.”

The US superstar is due to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, return performances for the singer who staged concerts at the venue a few years ago.

Charles and his wife visited the area in 2011 after the Tottenham riots, a visit that was billed as the time as the then prince of Wales coming to listen to residents.

During the visit he met students from the London Academy of Excellence Tottenham, a state-funded high achieving sixth form located on the stadium campus and co-sponsored by Tottenham Hotspur, and chatted to other people supported by his trust.

On the pitch he received a rapturous reception from dozens of school children and was handed an American football by Obada.

After Charles’ effort, Obada said: “I love the King’s energy and the fact he came here and got stuck in.

“His technique wasn’t immaculate, I wanted him to get a little closer to the target so he could get it in but he was having a great time and got a good reception.”