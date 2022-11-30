Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” were made to a Black charity boss at the Queen Consort’s reception.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.

The CEO of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception on Tuesday, hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla, and described the remarks made by a palace aide as “insulting”.

Ms Fulani was attending the event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla (Getty Images)

Ms Fulani said the staffer worryingly moved her dreadlocked hair out of the way of her name badge, before asking questions about where she and “her people” were from.

Posting what she said was a transcript of the conversation online, Ms Fulani said she explained she was from the Sistah Space charity and was asked: “Where do you come from?”

“We’re based in Hackney,” said Ms Fulani. “No, what part of Arica are you from?” The staff member is said to have asked.

“I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records,” the Sistah Space founder replied.

The palace aide then proceeded to ask “where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”, appearing to dismiss the idea that Ms Fulani is British.

“Oh, I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?” the staffer is said to have asked.

Ngozi Fulani, said of the exchange: “I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage.”

“It was such a struggle to stay in a space that you were violated in. Yesterday made me realise an ugly truth which I am still trying to process.”

Ms Fulani said two other women who overheard the exchange were also “stunned to temporary silence”.

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, said she witnessed the incident and tweeted: “I was right there. I witnessed this firsthand.

“We were at an event that was supposed to celebrate our work. For people like Lady SH, people like us will never really belong here.”

Around 300 guests attended the Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday, the Queen Consort’s first solo event since King Charles took the throne.

Camilla’s six newly named Queen’s companions were also on hand as the royal met dignitaries, celebrity ambassadors and politicians, as well as survivors of domestic violence and relatives of some women who have lost their lives.

After giving a speech in the palace’s picture gallery on what can be done to tackle the “heinous” crime, Camilla talked to people in attendance including Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan and the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark as well as the first ladies of Ukraine and Sierra Leone.

Founded in 2015, Sistah Space is an award-winning specialist charity that supports African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse across the UK.

It was launched in response to the 2014 murder of Valerie Forde, a Black woman, and her two-year-old daughter ‘Baby RJ’ by her ex-partner.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “‘We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”