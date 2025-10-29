Thousands who unknowingly had HIV and hepatitis identified though new tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people who were unknowingly infected with HIV and hepatitis have been diagnosed after the rollout of a “pioneering” testing programme.

In certain A&Es when patients need blood taken it is automatically screened for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C unless the patient opts out.

New analysis, by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), evaluated the first 33 months of the programme from April 2022 to January 2025.

It found that across the 34 emergency departments taking part in the programme, 3,667 people were newly diagnosed with hepatitis B, 831 diagnosed with hepatitis C and 719 diagnosed with HIV.

During this period some seven million tests were performed and 70% of eligible people took up the offer of tests.

The programme has been rolled out across emergency departments in areas with the highest rates of HIV.

If a person is found to have one of the blood borne viruses they are offered treatment and support.

“The pioneering NHS opt-out testing programme in emergency departments is helping us reach thousands of people who did not know they were living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C,” said Dr Sema Mandal from the UKHSA.

“Many of these individuals might never have been tested otherwise – missing the chance to access life-saving treatment.”

Dr Claire Fuller, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “The rollout of blood-borne virus testing in NHS emergency departments has been a gamechanger for the early detection of HIV and viral hepatitis – enabling thousands more people to get access to life-saving treatments, which prevent long-term health issues and reduce the chance of passing the viruses on to others.”

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: “By making testing a routine part of emergency care, we’re connecting patients with lifesaving treatment earlier and helping to protect the wider community.

“It has also found almost 300 people who were previously diagnosed with HIV but were not receiving any type of care when they took part in this testing programme. I am delighted that because of this work, they are now receiving the treatment they need.”