Over-50s provided more donated organs than ever before last year, data shows

The highest-ever proportion of organ donors in the UK last year were over the age of 50, according to officials.

However, only one in four people on the organ donation register are 50 or over, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

NHSBT analysis found there were 932 donors aged above 50 last year, making up 63% of all people who donated organs after death – the highest-ever proportion.

It is now calling for more people in the age group to sign the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Anthony Clarkson, director for organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: “We know from research many people aged over 50 mistakenly think they’re too old to donate or that their health might stop them donating.

“However, more and more research shows that organs from older donors are lifesaving.

“The reality is the over-50s are more important to organ donation than ever. There is no age limit to organ and tissue donation, and people die every day waiting for a transplant.”

According to NHSBT, the rise could be down to the ageing population, public awareness of organ donation, new techniques and more research which shows that organs from older donors can be successfully used.

Nick Beresford, from London, became an organ donor at 57.

He was working as the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Georgia in July 2023 when he had a brain haemorrhage.

His kidneys and liver were donated and transplanted into three recipients: a man in his fifties, a woman in her sixties, and another woman in her fifties.

Mr Beresford’s wife Angela, 51, a pilates instructor, said: “Nick spent his whole life helping people living in extreme poverty, people with disabilities and the marginalised. He was a truly good and generous man. He was a fantastic dad and the love of my life.

“Being a donor gives others that chance, that’s probably the most beautiful thing a person can do.

“I would definitely encourage other people over 50 to join the NHS Organ Donor Register – you could still save lives if something happens.”

Margaret Humphries, from Richmond in London, also donated both kidneys after a brain haemorrhage aged 65.

Husband John, a retired manager, said: “My darling wife was a very giving person. Margaret’s two children from her first marriage and I all agreed that donation was the right decision.

“Margaret was an absolute angel. It was very fitting that her last action would be to save somebody else.”

Mr Clarkson added: “Your organs don’t need to be the same as when you in your 20s – if someone will die without a transplant, a healthy organ from someone over 50 will be a lifesaver.”