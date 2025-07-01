Record number of NHS operations given in private hospitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of NHS operations carried out in private hospitals or clinics has hit a record high, according to new analysis.

Data from the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) show that private hospitals delivered the equivalent of 2,859 NHS procedures every working day in April – an increase of over 60% compared to the same month in 2019.

It said that almost one in five NHS operations in England are carried out in private hospitals and clinics.

Overall, the independent sector is delivering 10% of all NHS planned care, up from 8% before the Covid-19 pandemic, the IHPN said.

The IHPN also said that the number of referrals it had received has also reached a record high – with private providers receiving 7,162 referrals each working day in April.

Official NHS data show that the waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has fallen to its lowest level for two years.

An estimated 7.39 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of April, relating to 6.23 million patients – down from 7.42 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of March.

The Government has set out plans to send more patients for treatment in private hospitals to slash waiting lists.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, said: “This latest data shows the independent sector’s increasingly pivotal role in delivering frontline NHS care – delivering record levels of NHS care which will be instrumental in helping the Government to meet their key milestone to ensure 92% of patients are treated within 18 weeks by the end of this Parliament.

“While this is a clear sign of welcome progress in tackling NHS waiting lists, the sector is committed to building on this already impressive achievement and will be working with the Government to ensure the principles contained in the recent NHS and Independent Sector Partnership Agreement are fully embedded – enabling patients to have a greater choice over their care so they can get the treatment they need, when they need it.”