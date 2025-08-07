Plans announced to crack down on cosmetic procedure ‘cowboys’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have announced plans to cut down on “cowboy” cosmetic procedures by introducing new restrictions on who can access and provide treatments.

Officials said that people have been left “maimed” by beauty procedures, with some deaths linked to poor care.

It comes as health chiefs announced that more people had suffered serious reactions after it is suspected they were given an unlicensed Botox-like product.

Some 41 people have people suffered reactions following cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin, including difficulty swallowing; slurred speech and breathing problems.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urged medics and the public to be alert to the signs and symptoms of botulism among those who had received cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin.

Between June 4 and August 6 cases have been reported in North East, East Midlands, East of England, North West and Yorkshire and Humber, UKHSA said.

It comes after the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that steps will be taken to protect people from “rogue operators” with no medical training who often provide “invasive” procedures in homes, hotels and pop-up clinics.

The move will also reduce the cost imposed upon the NHS to fix botched procedures, DHSC added.

Proposals include:

– Only health workers who are “suitably qualified” will be able to deliver high-risk procedures such as Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs).

– And these workers must be working in providers regulated by the health regulator, the Care Quality Commission.

– Those who break the rules on high-risk procedures could face sanctions from the watchdog and financial penalties.

– Clinics offering Botox and fillers will need to be licensed and meet certain standards to obtain a licence by their local authority.

– Age restrictions will be introduced to prevent children from trying to follow “dangerous beauty trends on social media”, officials said. This would see restrictions for under 18s on high risk cosmetic procedures, unless authorised by a health professional.

The Department said that it will launch a consultation next year seeking views on the range of procedures which should be covered in the new restrictions.

Alice Webb, 33, from Gloucestershire, died in 2024 after having a BBL.

The mother-of-five worked in the beauty industry and lived in Wotton-under-Edge with her family.

Her partner Dane Knight said she may not have died if the proposed changes were in place.

He told ITV News: “It would have prevented it.

“I hope something gets put in place before it happens again and another family’s just ripped apart and destroyed because it will if something’s not done sooner rather than later.

“It’s just a shame that it’s taken someone’s life for it now to be pushed out and for people to start listening and for other people’s power to start listening and to enforce this law to stop other families and other people’s lives being destroyed.

“Knowing the pain we’ve gone through, that it might not happen to anyone else is comforting, and knowing it’s Alice’s legacy brings some comfort to the children and I.”

Leading medics said that only surgeons should be able to perform BBLs or any intervention designed for augmentation of the breasts, buttocks of genitals.

Last month, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute warned that fat injections, BBLs, Botox and fillers are being offered by untrained people in places such as public toilets.

Before the proposed regulations come into force, the Government has urged people seeking cosmetic procedures to ask for the provider’s qualifications and insurance, and to be wary of “suspiciously cheap” offers.

Health minister Karin Smyth said: “The cosmetics industry has been plagued by a Wild West of dodgy practitioners and procedures.

“There are countless horror stories of cosmetic cowboys causing serious, catastrophic damage.

“This government is taking action to protect those seeking treatments, support honest and competent practitioners, and root out the cowboys as part of our Plan for Change.

“This isn’t about stopping anyone from getting treatments – it’s about preventing rogue operators from exploiting people at the expense of their safety and keeping people safe.

“We’re giving them peace of mind and reducing the cost to the NHS of fixing botched procedures.”

Millie Kendall, chief executive of the British Beauty Council, said: “Any measures that increase protection for the general public and professionalise the industry will help instil confidence as well as helping to prevent the normalisation of horror stories that have become synonymous with our sector.”

Ashton Collins, director of Save Face – a register of accredited practitioners, added: “I am delighted that the government has recognised the significant and potentially fatal risks posed by highly dangerous procedures like liquid BBLs, and has made it a priority to implement restrictions to protect public safety.

“I have seen firsthand the devastating impact these procedures can have on the lives of victims and their families — none more so than the family of Alice Webb.”

Tim Mitchell, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said: “It’s encouraging to see recognition of the risks associated with procedures such as liquid Brazilian Butt Lifts, however we believe this procedure – along with any intervention designed for buttock, breast or genital augmentation – should only be performed by a Cosmetic Surgery Board Certified surgeon.

“Medical oversight is essential to prevent serious complications and protect individuals from lasting physical and psychological harm and, at worst, death.

“These plans could help improve regulation of lower-risk non-surgical interventions, but the government must also urgently improve regulation of surgical procedures – ensuring only surgeons who are Cosmetic Surgery Board Certified can perform such operations.

“This will ensure high standards of care, reduce avoidable harm, and give patients the confidence they deserve when seeking aesthetic treatments.”

Nora Nugent, president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, added: “We await with great interest for the details such as which healthcare practitioners fall under these regulations and who the higher complexity and risk procedures are restricted to.

“These should be restricted to doctors and in some situations, only those with the level of training of a qualified plastic surgeon.

“Overall, this is a very welcome step forward for patient safety.”