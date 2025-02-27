2.2 million people in need of urgent NHS dental care, dentists warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 700,000 extra dental appointments promised by the Government will only cover a third of people who need urgent care, leading dentists have said.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said that leaving hundreds of thousands of people in England without access to NHS urgent dental care could mean people turn to “Victorian-era” solutions to dental problems.

The association highlighted reports of people pulling out their own teeth and patients left needing emergency surgery due to untreated dental infections.

NHS England calculations estimate that there are 2.2 million people who need treatment but are unable to get an NHS dental appointment, the BDA said.

The association said that this means that the Government pledge to deliver 700,000 extra urgent appointments will cover just under a third of this unmet need.

An NHS England letter, sent to local health leaders, states: “This calculation gives a total estimate of 2.2 million people each year (3.5% of the population) who are currently unable to get an NHS dentist appointment, and who have a treatment need. It is assumed that these are the people who would require urgent care appointments.”

Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Social Care said that it was rolling out the new appointments from April – a key part of Labour’s manifesto commitments on health.

The appointments will be targeted at so-called “dental deserts” – areas where patients particularly struggle to access NHS dentists.

Each local health body has been given a target of urgent appointments to roll out, based on estimated local levels of unmet need for urgent NHS care.

Shiv Pabary, chair of the BDA’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: “So, it seems a new Government discovered the need for urgent care, but chose just to cover a third of it. This is austerity on stilts.

“Rather than eliminating DIY dentistry, the Treasury is ensuring we keep seeing horrors that belong in the Victorian era.

“Ministers have a moral responsibility to ensure no patient is ever left in this position.”

It comes as a new poll by the dental arm of the Medical Protection Society, Dental Protection, found that almost two thirds (63%) of dental professionals are frequently “burnt out and exhausted”.

A survey of 1,600 Dental Protection members, including dentists, dental nurses, hygienists and therapists – also found that 50% say they feel under pressure to take on extra work.

Some dental workers who took part in the survey described working “excessive hours” to try to meet demand for NHS appointments.

Others talked about staff shortages, a “target-driven culture”, and financial concerns due to the current reimbursement rates paid by the Government for NHS treatment – which they say are not meeting operational costs, Dental Protection said.

Yvonne Shaw, from Dental Protection, said: “It is troubling to see that such a high proportion of dental professionals are burnt out and exhausted, and the degree to which their mental wellbeing is compromised.

“The Government is expected to set out a 10-year NHS strategy this year and a key plank must be providing a clear timetable for NHS (dental) contract reform.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “NHS dentistry is broken after years of neglect.

“We are committed to rebuilding it, and delivering an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments is just a first step.

“We are also reforming the dental contract to encourage more dentists to offer NHS services and tackle regional disparities, and our ‘golden hello’ scheme to recruit dentists to areas in need has hundreds of posts advertised.”