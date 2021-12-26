NHS director calls for ‘stragglers’ to come forward and get booster jab now

The NHS’s most senior doctor has said that people who have not yet had their third vaccine dose have “no time to lose” and “need to get boosted now”.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that the “evidence is clear” that booster doses offer further protection against the Omicron variant. He added: “my message to the stragglers is clear: Don’t delay any longer - come forward and sort your jab now.”

His warning comes as Covid-19 cases reached a record high in England on Friday, with 122,186 new infections reported.

More than 32 million boosters and third jabs have been administered as of December 23 and all of those eligible will be offered a booster by the end of the year.

“One or two jabs can help but they do not provide the protection we all need against Omicron,” Professor Powis said .

“Staff and volunteers on the NHS Covid vaccination programme are working throughout Christmas and the entire holiday period to make sure people can get the protection they need as conveniently as possible.”

He added: “You can go online and pick from thousands of vaccine sites to book an appointment with no need for long queues.

“It’s the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends so my message to the stragglers is clear: Don’t delay any longer - come forward and sort your jab now.”

750 members of the armed forces have been drafted in over Christmas to support the rollout of the booster programme. More than a million slots for vaccinations are still available in the run-up to New Year.

However about 10 percent of pre-booked vaccine appointments are being missed.

Unvaccinated people could be paid a visit by vaccination teams, according to reports. Government ministers are reportedly considering a plan for door-to-door jab visits in areas with low vaccine uptake.