Ex-gynaecologist who took care shortcuts ‘contributed to severe physical harm’

A former hospital gynaecologist who took shortcuts while caring for patients contributed to severe physical harm, a report has found.

Hundreds of women were under the care of ex-consultant Daniel Hay when he worked for the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB) before he retired in 2020 on health grounds.

A report, which was published on Wednesday, into the care received by Mr Hay’s patients between 2015 and 2018 found that “severe physical harm” was suffered by two patients.

On the publication of the report, the trust said it has expressed “deepest apologies” to the women who received care from Mr Hay that was “far below the standards we expect”.

The panel reviewed the cases of 325 patients about their experiences with Mr Hay, while 58 women had already been reviewed in 2019.

The report concluded that Mr Hay “lacked clinical judgment”, adding: “He took shortcuts in his clinical assessment of patients and over time he showed an increasing willingness to take risks.

“He sometimes had a manner that was off-putting, saying little to patients during consultations and failing to explain his course of action in an understandable manner.”

Some of the shortcuts by Mr Hay included not taking full patient histories and not requesting pre-operation scans, the report said.

The report added: “The panel has conducted further analysis of 40 patients and found two incidents of severe physical harm, together with three of moderate physical harm, all previously unrecognised.”

It added that Mr Hay’s paperwork was “not of an acceptable standard”, he did not always point out the risks and benefits of procedures which “unsettled and disturbed” some patients, and consent processes were “inadequate or late” in many cases.

The report, commissioned by the Gynaecology Review Steering Group, which included representations from NHS England, UHDB, and the Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said that the mental health of many patients had been “adversely affected” by Mr Hay’s practice.

It said “the support of colleagues and good fortune prevented further harm being caused”.

Recommendations were made to the trust, including that consultants should not work in isolation at clinics and measures should be put in place to identify poorly performing clinicians.

The trust is also recommended to consider a review of Mr Hay’s patients before 2015.

Dr Gis Robinson, executive chief medical officer for the trust, said: “We want to reiterate our unreserved apologies to the women who received care from Mr Hay that was far below the standards expected.

“Following the report we made important changes, with clearer consent procedures and enhanced clinical oversight so any issues with care can be identified more quickly, and improved post-procedure reviews for women.

“We will continue to closely monitor and review these to ensure they are effective and fully integrated, and use our learning to support and inform the next stage of the review.”

Derbyshire Police said Mr Hay was interviewed under caution as part of an investigation but no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the complex nature of the case inquiries have taken time, however, throughout the investigation we have remained in close contact with those affected and will continue to do so as the investigation continues.”