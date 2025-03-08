Referrals to NHS sexual assault centres rise by almost 18% in two years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people being referred for specialist NHS support after rape or sexual assault has increased by nearly 18% in the last two years, according to NHS data.

NHS sexual assault referral centres, which provide free, specialist support to anyone across England who has been raped, sexually assaulted or abused, received 26,374 referrals last year, compared with 22,407 referrals in 2022, NHS England said.

The rise follows campaigns by the NHS to ensure more people are aware of the medical, practical and emotional support available, and to raise awareness of the roll-out of sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) among GPs.

Services offered by the centres include crisis care, medical and forensic examinations, emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

They can also arrange access to an independent sexual assault adviser, and referrals to mental health support and voluntary sector sexual violence support services.

While the majority of referrals are for women and girls, these services are available for everyone, regardless of age, gender identity or sexuality.

To mark International Women’s Day, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard visited The Havens SARC at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell.

NHS data indicates that 61% of all service-users last year were under the age of 25, with about 7,000 referrals (27%) being made for children under the age of 15, NHS England said.

While more people are now accessing support, levels of self-referrals remain low, with the majority of referrals (78%) coming via the police, suggesting many people may not realise they can seek NHS support without going to the police if they wish, NHS England added.

The NHS urging GPs to help ensure patients know that they can contact an SARC 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for help, and receive support anonymously if they wish to.

Ms Pritchard said: “This is one of those NHS services we all wish didn’t need to exist, but as long as there are people who need the specialist care they provide, we are determined to ensure that they can get it.

“It’s encouraging that thousands more people are now accessing support, but there is still more to do to ensure everyone affected knows of the vital care available.

“That’s why we’ve been raising awareness of sexual assault referral centres amongst other health professionals, and particularly local GPs, so they can get their patients the help they need, when they need it.

“These centres can be contacted 24/7, and you can stay completely anonymous, and not involve the police, if you don’t want to.

“This International Women’s Day, we want every survivor to know that the NHS is here for you and that free and confidential support is available – please seek help from one of our centres by visiting www.nhs.uk/sarcs.”

Dr Bernadette Butler, a forensic physician and clinical education and training lead at the Havens in London, and president of the Faculty of Forensic and Legal Medicine (FFLM), added: “The Havens provide a vitally important service for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted.

“Acts of sexual violence can be devastating, and the increase we’ve seen in referrals is evidence that there is greater awareness of sexual assault referral centres and the care which our teams provide.

“This is a positive change because the range of holistic care we provide covers the therapeutic aspects of immediate advice on safety, medical care and crisis support, as well as forensic medical examinations.

“In addition, there is ongoing care and support from counsellors, psychologists and independent sexual violence advocates or advisers.

“The Havens are staffed by specially trained professionals, who are committed to providing safe, patient and client-centred care.”