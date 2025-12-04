Number of flu patients in hospital at record level for time of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year, in fresh evidence of the scale of this year’s surge in infections.

An average of 1,717 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 69 in critical care, according to the first of this year’s NHS winter situation reports.

This is 56% higher that the equivalent numbers for the same week in 2024, when the total was 1,098 with 39 in critical care.

It is also well above levels seen at this point in both 2023 and 2022.

Numbers peaked last winter at 5,408 patients in early January.

This year’s flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach a peak, meaning pressure on hospitals is likely to grow in the run-up to Christmas.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund health think tank, said: “Today’s data confirms that the NHS is entering the most challenging period of the year with pressures hitting the health and care service from all directions.

“Rising flu waves and industrial action are all adding strain to a system which is already struggling to deliver timely care for patients.

“The flu season started unusually early this year and is yet to peak, so it is too soon to know how long this surge will be sustained for.

“In the recent autumn Budget, the Chancellor protected the NHS, but it is still extremely difficult to see how this funding settlement can deliver all the ambitious commitments the Government has made to improve and transform the care patients receive.”