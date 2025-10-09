Waiting list for planned hospital treatment rises for third month in a row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The waiting list for planned hospital treatment in England has increased for the third consecutive month, figures show.

It comes as medics sounded the alarm about potential winter pressures in the health service.

An estimated 7.41 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of August, relating to 6.26 million patients, up slightly from 7.40 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of July.

The data published by NHS England also shows 191,493 people had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August, down slightly from 191,648 at the end of July.

A year earlier, the figure stood at 282,664.

Some 2.6% of people on the list for hospital treatment had been waiting more than 52 weeks in August, unchanged from the previous month.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to be reduced to less than 1%.

Elsewhere, some 1,416 people were waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August, down from 1,429 in July.

In August 2024, the number stood at 3,335.

However, the number of patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment increased to 12,805 from 11,950 in the previous month.

In emergency departments in England last month, some 75.0% of patients were seen within four hours, down from 75.9% in August.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for 78% of patients attending A&E to be admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – so-called “corridor care” – stood at 44,765 in September, up from 35,909 in August.

The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also rose, standing at 129,035 in September, up from 115,826 in August.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “NHS staff made history this summer, delivering record-breaking levels of care for this time of year.

“But we’re not slowing down.

“With A&E and ambulance demand already higher than last year, staff are gearing up for a tough-looking winter.”

Health commentators also warned there are signs winter is “going to be very tough, as demand hits new heights”.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, said NHS trusts are working to achieve the goals set out in the Government’s 10-year health plan, but “it takes time”.

“There’s a more immediate challenge, to ensure timely, high-quality care through the busy months of winter – in hospitals, mental health, community and ambulance services.

“All the signs are it’s going to be very tough, as demand hits new heights.”

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at The King’s Fund, warned that the “green shoots of NHS recovery remain fragile” and the figures “demonstrate how shaky wider efforts to tackle waiting lists are”.

She said: “Patients are still confronted with lengthy waiting times, slower than anticipated ambulance response times, and crowded hospitals.”

Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, described the figures as “incredibly alarming”, adding: “Even before the cold weather hits, the number of people experiencing long, tortuous waits in A&E are skyrocketing.

“All signs are pointing to a corridor care disaster this winter and ministers must now take urgent steps to keep patients safe.”

A snapshot survey of more than 550 doctors by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) found just one in 10 are confident their hospital can manage safely this winter.

More than half (51%) said they were aware their hospitals plan to open temporary beds to cope but 39% said they were unaware of any measures being taken.

Dr Hilary Williams, clinical vice president of the RCP, said: “It’s concerning to see our physician members tell us that they are not confident their hospitals can safely manage the pressures of the coming winter.

“We have long-standing, systemic issues in the NHS – from rising A&E attendances to delays in discharge – that cannot be resolved overnight.”

Elsewhere, GPs in England made 264,388 urgent cancer referrals in August, down from 305,164 in July but up year-on-year from 255,547 in August 2024.

Some 74.6% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days, below the current target of 75% and down from 76.6% in July.

The Government and NHS England have set an additional target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 80%.

The proportion of patients who had waited no longer than 62 days in August from an urgent suspected cancer referral, or consultant upgrade, to their first definitive treatment for cancer was 69.1%, down slightly from 69.2% in July.

There is a target of March 2026 for this figure to reach 75%.