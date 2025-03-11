Thousands of NHS England jobs at risk in ‘radical reduction and reshaping’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “radical reduction and reshaping” exercise could see roles at NHS England “decrease by around half”.

The central NHS body told staff the organisation would be “radically reduced” to make “best possible use of taxpayers’ money”.

A “transition team” will be set up in NHS England by Sir Jim Mackey, who begins his role as interim chief executive at the start of April, to streamline roles with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Reports suggest that leaders want to reduce any duplication of work at the top health organisations.

It is not yet clear how many jobs could be at risk at either organisation - however thousands could be impacted.

open image in gallery The latest announcements were ‘part of the upcoming changes to the size and function of the centre’, officials added

The announcement comes just weeks after NHS England revealed plans to reduce its organisational structure by 15 per cent – the equivalent of 2,000 jobs – as part of plans to make £325 million in savings to reinvest in frontline services.

Helga Pile, head of health at Unison, said: “Staff will be understandably concerned about this sudden change of direction.

“The number of redundancies being sought at NHS England has trebled in just a matter of weeks.

“Employees there have already been through the mill with endless rounds of reorganisation. What was already a stressful prospect has now become more like a nightmare.

“Fixing a broken NHS needs a proper plan, with central bodies resourced and managed effectively so local services are supported.

“Rushing through cuts brings a risk of creating a further, more complicated mess and could ultimately hold the NHS back. That would let down the very people who need it most, the patients.”

open image in gallery NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said she was stepping down at the end of March

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “These changes are happening at a scale and pace not anticipated to begin with, but given the huge savings that the NHS needs to make this year it makes sense to reduce areas of duplication at a national level, and for the NHS to be led by a leaner centre.

“These changes represent the biggest reshaping of the NHS’s national architecture in more than a decade.”

The news comes as three more NHS England leaders are to leave their posts amid a major shake-up of the top NHS England team.

Chief financial officer Julian Kelly, chief operating officer Dame Emily Lawson and chief delivery officer Steve Russell will stand down from NHS England at the end of the month.

Last month, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said she was stepping down at the end of March.

Last week, the organisation’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis announced he would also be departing in the summer.