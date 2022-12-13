An NHS hospital in England has paid up to £5,200 for one agency doctor's shift, according to figures obtained by Labour.

The party said a Freedom of Information request revealed that one in three NHS trusts paid an agency more than £3,000 for a single doctor's shift last year, while three-quarters paid more than £2,000.

The most expensive shift was £5,234 and was paid by the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Greater Manchester.