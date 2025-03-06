MP calls for inclusive maternity care as NHS was ‘unprepared for body like mine’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disabled women deserve to go through pregnancy with dignity, an MP said, as she told the Commons the NHS was “unprepared for a body like mine”.

Labour’s Marie Tidball, who has lived with a disability all her life, said she lost her confidence following her experience of pregnancy.

The MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge criticised the lack of awareness and understanding from healthcare professionals, and called for inclusive maternity care.

Speaking in the Commons, she told MPs she was given an inaccessible room following the birth of her child, adding: “The very space that was meant to aid my recovery became another barrier.”

During an International Women’s Day debate, Ms Tidball said: “Unlike non-disabled women, our experience of pregnancy has not been celebrated nor discussed.

“When I found out I was pregnant in 2017, I was filled with joy and a deep connection to my body and unborn child.

“Growing up, the absence of disabled women’s representation in discussions on sexuality, relationships, menstruation, menopause and maternity left me feeling that my womanhood did not count. That it was vitiated by my visible, physical disability.

“By contrast, when I was pregnant my body was no longer just a topic of medical scrutiny, my womanhood no longer invisible.

“I wanted my maternity to be embraced by a healthcare system that supported me in my journey.

“But that was not my reality.

“Instead, this system was unprepared for a body like mine. Early on, I was triaged to a genetic counselling service, I was left feeling devastated.

“As my pregnancy progressed there was no specialist midwifery teams, and the lack of awareness of the interaction between my disability and maternity continued.

“I had to be induced at 37 weeks, leading to a caesarean section, my core muscles were severely impacted, I was left debilitated.

“After birth, the ensuite room I was put in was inaccessible, the very space that was meant to aid my recovery became another barrier.

“Upon discharge, the occupational therapy team had no specialist advice on how I could breastfeed outside my home, nor carry my baby.

“I became increasingly dependent on family members, I became exhausted and lost my confidence.

“Not because of anything I’d done, because the structures that were meant to support me did not know how to do so.”

She added: “UK maternity policy continues to overlook women’s needs. Now is time for action.

“Disabled women should experience high-quality, inclusive maternity care.

“We need joined up, meaningful, inclusive maternity care pathways throughout pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period.

“To improve access, experience, and outcomes for disabled women, crucially, there must be nothing about us without us.

“Disabled women must be central in improving maternity care services.

“And whilst I met some wonderful clinicians, we must increase their understanding through better training, and update clinical guidelines to secure appropriate care.”

She continued: “We must ensure healthcare facilities, equipment and information are accessible and that reasonable adjustments to maternity wards enable disabled women to recover from birth with dignity.”