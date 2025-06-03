AI foot scanner could keep people with heart failure out of hospital – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An in-home foot scanner that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognise the warning signs of heart failure could help keep people with the condition out of hospital, according to researchers.

The device, which is roughly the size of a smart speaker, operates in a similar way to facial recognition by taking and analysing almost 2,000 pictures a minute to calculate the level of fluid in the feet and ankles.

This water retention, known as oedema, is one of the three major warning signs that heart failure is becoming severe and potentially life threatening.

The AI scanner is able to trigger an alert to healthcare professionals so they can take action, such as increasing their patient’s medication.

The Foot Study, which is being presented at the British Cardiovascular Society annual conference in Manchester, suggests these alerts come 13 days before a person would end up in hospital.

It involved 26 heart failure patients from five NHS trusts who were enrolled between 2020 and 2022.

They were monitored using the AI device and were also asked to weigh themselves using Bluetooth-enabled scales.

Seven instance of worsening heart failure was detected in six patients, while one death from the condition was recorded.

Researchers found that, in patients enrolled in the study for at least two weeks before an alert was triggered, the average lead time before hospital admission was 13 days.

The lead time averaged eight days when all five triggers picked up by the device were analysed.

The study also found that monitoring using the scales failed to predict any heart failure-related hospital admissions.

Researchers suggested this is because patients struggled to stick to tracking their weight, whereas the AI device did not require any action.

Dr Philip Keeling, senior author of the study and a consultant cardiologist at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Only about half of people admitted to hospital with heart failure currently get assigned an early review by a heart failure nurse who can check to see if they are suffering a harmful build-up of fluid because their heart is not working properly.

“Amid a shortage of heart failure nurses, a device like this can be like a virtual nurse, tracking people’s health.”

The device, developed by Cambridge-based start-up Heartfelt Technologies, is mounted to the wall and is typically installed at a patient’s bedside.

It uses AI technology to detect a person’s foot and lower leg and track their position, so a camera can take 1,800 pictures a minute from multiple angles. These images reveal the volume of fluid in the foot and lower leg.

It works without wifi, and only scans the legs to a height of 50cm from the floor.

Heart failure is a long-term condition that means the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly, usually because the heart has become too weak or stiff.

Is it estimated that more than a million people are living with heart failure in the UK.

The three main symptoms that indicate the condition is getting worse are increased breathlessness, weight gain and swelling in the legs or ankles.

Dr Keeling added: “Living with heart failure can be overwhelming, with all the medications, medical tests and appointments, and the requirement to monitor your own health.

“This scanner, once it is installed, just automatically keeps an eye on you and alerts the heart failure nurse, which is a huge relief.”

At the end of the study, 18 of the 22 surviving patients kept the AI device.

Reacting to the findings, Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “This small study suggests a simple device could significantly improve outcomes for at-risk patients with heart failure by keeping them out of hospital.

“This study is a good example of how technology might aid earlier interventions and treatment, by allowing people to track a key sign of their heart health at home.

“Innovations with the potential to transform heart care in this way are a major part of the BHF’s goal to save and improve lives of people living with cardiovascular disease.”