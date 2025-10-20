AI could save NHS staff 400,000 hours every month, trial finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major trial of artificial intelligence (AI) in the health service has shown the technology could potentially save 400,000 hours for NHS staff every month.

Microsoft 365 Copilot pairs with Microsoft apps used every day, such as Excel, Outlook and Teams among others.

It can be used to help create documents, get suggestions for formulas, and summarise the likes of emails and Teams meetings.

The Copilot trial took place across 90 NHS organisations and involved more than 30,000 workers.

It found AI-powered support saved staff an average of 43 minutes every day, the equivalent of five weeks per person every year.

If rolled out fully, it is estimated it could save workers 400,000 hours every month.

Health innovation minister Dr Zubir Ahmed said: “As an NHS surgeon and clinician, I know how frustrating it can be to be held up by archaic technology that makes day-to-day tasks painstakingly long.

“This partnership with Microsoft will help free up staff from spending time on admin so they can focus on what they want to be doing – treating patients.

“Innovations like this will help drive NHS productivity so patients can get the treatment they need sooner and there is better value for taxpayers.

“We’re making sure every pound is spent on cutting waiting times and boosting care through our plan for change.”

Officials suggest it could also save 83,333 hours in note-taking time from the one million NHS Teams meetings that take place every month.

It could also save 271,000 hours a month by summarising complicated email chains.

Darren Hardman, chief executive of Microsoft UK & Ireland, said: “This major trial proves the extraordinary potential of AI to transform healthcare.

“By reducing admin and giving healthcare workers back a reported 43 minutes every day, Microsoft 365 Copilot can help the NHS redirect hundreds of thousands of hours each month towards patient care and potentially save hundreds of millions of pounds every year.

“We’re proud to support the NHS in this digital transformation, which shows how AI can reduce time-consuming admin for NHS workers and so improve the quality of patient care.”