New suicide prevention training rolled out to NHS mental health staff

New suicide prevention training will be rolled out for NHS mental health staff, officials have announced.

The course includes advice on how to recognise and support patients in crisis.

It is designed for staff in all roles and settings and is available now to all NHS mental health practitioners, as well as those working in the private, voluntary and charity sectors.

Claire Murdoch, national director for mental health at NHS England, said: “As a mental health nurse myself, I know that NHS staff recognise just how crucial it is to support those who are struggling to reach out and get help when at their lowest.

“And while staff do their best to help all of those who are struggling, today’s e-learning module is a massive step in the right direction as it supports NHS staff with practical ways to help keep people safe.”

Ms Murdoch said the training was based on guidance spearheaded by Philip Pirie, whose son Tom died after being judged low-risk for suicide.

She said: “If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the NHS is always here for you. You can contact your local GP practice directly, self-refer to our world-leading talking therapies programme or, if you’re in crisis, you can now contact NHS 111 for immediate support.”

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows there were 6,069 suicides registered in England and Wales – or 11.4 deaths per 100,000 people – in 2023.

It is the highest rate seen since 1999.

Minister for mental health Baroness Gillian Merron said: “Behind every suicide statistic is a person – someone’s child, parent, partner or friend whose life mattered deeply.

“As a government, we refuse to accept that any life should be lost to suicide when proper support could make all the difference.

“This new suicide awareness course is one of the many ways we are working to reduce the number of lives lost to suicide, including delivering the Suicide Prevention Strategy, rolling out 24/7 mental health neighbourhood centres, and transforming mental health services with an extra £688 million.

“I encourage anyone who is struggling with their mental health to reach out. Our NHS staff are ready to listen and help.”