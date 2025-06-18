Alzheimer’s drugs rejected for NHS because benefits ‘too small’ to justify cost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease have been rejected for use on the NHS because their benefits are “too small” to justify their cost, the health spending watchdog has said.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is standing by its earlier decision to turn down donanemab and lecanemab after considering new information submitted by manufacturers.

Charities described the decision as “disappointing” and a “painful setback” for patients, while the firms Lilly, which makes donanemab, and Eisai, which makes lecanemab, said they would appeal.

Donanemab and lecanemab are targeted antibody drugs that slow down the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

They represent a huge step forward in research because they target a known cause of the disease, rather than just treating symptoms.

Both drugs bind to amyloid, a protein which builds up in the brains of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

By binding to amyloid, the drugs are designed to help clear the build-up and slow down cognitive decline.

Publishing its final draft guidance, Nice said the treatments have been shown to delay progression from mild to moderate Alzheimer’s by four to six months.

But it said the medicines cannot be provided on the NHS because they are not good value for money and “only provide modest benefits at best”.

Last year, NHS England published a briefing paper suggesting the cost of bringing the drugs to the health service could be £500 million to £1 billion per year.

Professor Fiona Carragher, Alzheimer’s Society’s chief policy and research Officer, said the decision was “disappointing”.

She said: “There is no doubt that today’s decision is a setback for people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is highly disappointing that we are in a situation where treatments that slow the progression of the condition are not available on the NHS.

“The reality we’re faced with is that these treatments remain out of reach of both the NHS and most eligible people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“In other diseases like cancer, treatments have become more effective, safer and cheaper over time. It’s essential we see similar progress in dementia.

“The fact is, even if donanemab and lecanemab were made available on the NHS tomorrow, too many patients wouldn’t be able to access them because the health system isn’t ready to deliver them.

“The science is flying but the system is failing.”

She said the Government must now commit to “the long-term investment needed to fundamentally change dementia diagnosis so that we are ready for new treatments”, including bringing in earlier diagnosis and access to specialist diagnostic tests.

She added: “We are heading towards a future where disease-slowing treatments reduce the devastating impact of dementia, and we cannot afford to delay preparing the NHS for them.”

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “This rejection is a painful setback for people affected by Alzheimer’s – but sadly not a surprising one.

“The drugs’ modest benefits, combined with the significant costs of delivering them in the NHS, meant they faced insurmountable challenges.

“People with early Alzheimer’s in England and Wales now face a long wait for innovative new treatments as they won’t be able to access lecanemab or donanemab unless they can afford to pay privately.

“This decision sends a troubling signal to the life sciences sector – undermining confidence in the UK as a home for research, innovation and clinical trials. That risks lasting damage to both patients and the economy.

“Nice’s decision should ring alarm bells for a Government that, only a year ago, pledged to make the UK a global leader in dementia treatments.

“With over 30 Alzheimer’s drugs now in late-stage trials globally, momentum is building – and more will enter regulatory systems in the years ahead.

“Without intervention from Government, people with Alzheimer’s will continue to miss out — not because science is failing, but because the system is.”

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “While we recognise the hope these treatments offer, the evidence shows they only provide modest benefits at best and substantial resources would be needed to provide them.

“The committee accepted that any slowing of the disease getting worse would be meaningful for people with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease and their carers because it could mean more time socialising, driving and being independent, so needing less help day-to-day from family members.

“But the committee concluded the small benefits to patients shown in the clinical trials and the lack of long-term evidence of effectiveness balanced with the substantial resources the NHS would need to commit to the treatments would be too great and could displace other essential treatments and services that deliver substantial benefits to patients.

“We have done everything we possibly can to try and achieve a positive outcome in our assessments of these treatments, including providing an additional opportunity for evidence to be submitted.

“We realise today’s news will be disappointing for many, but we now need to focus on the encouraging pipeline of new Alzheimer’s drugs in development, a number of which are already earmarked for Nice evaluation.”

Drug firms and registered patient groups now have until July 8 to appeal against the decision.

In clinical trials, donanemab, which is given via a drip, has been shown to slow the rate at which memory and thinking get worse by more than 20%.

Results also suggest the drug leads to a 40% slowing in the decline of everyday activities such as driving, enjoying hobbies and managing money.

Lecanemab – also administered via drip – has been shown to successfully remove protein build-up from the brains of people living with early Alzheimer’s disease.

For people taking lecanemab, this meant the decline in their thinking and memory skills was slowed down by 27%.

It also slowed down the decline in quality of life by up to 56%.

However, side-effects of the drugs can be serious, including brain bleeds and risk of death.

A reformulation of lecanemab is being developed so it can be administered subcutaneously under the skin. Nice could then review the drug in this form.

Lilly said it would appeal the Nice decision on the grounds it was unreasonable based on the evidence submitted.

Chris Stokes, president and general manager of UK and Northern Europe at Lilly, said: “If the system can’t deliver scientific firsts to NHS patients, it is broken.

“If the Government is to deliver on its goals to reduce lives lost to the biggest killers and put Britain at the forefront of transforming treatment for dementia, it must keep pace with licensed medical breakthroughs.”

Dr Jeremy Isaacs, national clinical director for dementia at NHS England, said: “NHS England has a dedicated team preparing for the rollout of new Alzheimer’s treatments.

“There are several other Alzheimer’s treatments in development, and the NHS stands ready to offer patients access to new treatments as soon as they are deemed by regulators to be clinically and cost effective.”