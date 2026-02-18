I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty urges people to seek mental health support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty has urged people to seek help for their mental health as she backed a new NHS campaign.

The former EastEnders actress spoke out as NHS England said millions of adults with debilitating anxiety conditions are missing out on treatments that could help them recover.

McGarty said: “I was always a chatty child, but as I got older, everything changed. Around 15, I suddenly became painfully self-aware.

“I started overthinking, struggling to hold conversations, even though talking was literally part of my job.

“My social anxiety would happen when meeting new people, with colleagues or even at family gatherings.

“My heart would race, my hands would sweat, and sometimes I thought I might faint. I sometimes pretend to receive a phone call just to leave a social situation.

“People would say, ‘Shona’s so shy,’ or ‘She’s so quiet,’ and it really hurt.

“I’m worlds away from that level of panic now, because I’ve learned how to deal with it when it shows up.

“One thing that helps is imagining a little devil on my shoulder. I acknowledge it, and then I answer back: ‘Thank you, but you’re wrong. I’m in control. I’m safe’.

“People aren’t judging me; they’re listening because they want to hear me speak.

“But the biggest help of all has been talking about it.

“Acknowledging social anxiety instead of fighting it. You’d be amazed at how many people feel the same way. A problem shared really is a problem halved.”

NHS England said analysis of NHS data shows that more than 670,000 people were treated with NHS Talking Therapies last year, but it believes millions are still missing out on support.

A new campaign has been launched urging people with six common anxiety conditions to come forward for help by self-referring online at nhs.uk/talk.

The conditions include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

A survey of more than 2,000 adults for the campaign found 58% would delay seeking treatment and support as they feel their conditions are “not serious enough”, with 21% not seeking help at all.

The Only Way Is Essex star Charlie King, who is backing the campaign, said: “The London Landmarks Half Marathon was a real turning point for me.

“After months of feeling incredibly low and demotivated because of crippling body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), signing up felt overwhelming, and I genuinely didn’t know if I’d see it through.

“When my BDD was at its worst, I had become reclusive, I’d hide behind a cap, and sometimes even looking at myself in the mirror when brushing my teeth would send me into a spiral.

“But through therapy, I’ve come to understand it, understand my thought patterns and tools to manage it.

“Crossing that finish line was the first time in a long time that I felt proud of myself.

“Similar to my recovery journey, 13 miles once felt impossible, but taking it step by step showed me that I could keep pushing forward…

“None of this would have been possible without therapy, and I am really proud of taking the first step.”

NHS Talking Therapies is designed to offer practical skills and techniques to help people overcome a range of mental health conditions such as OCD, social anxiety disorder, PTSD, panic disorder, body dysmorphic disorder and phobias.

Dr Adrian James, NHS England’s national medical director for mental health and neurodiversity, said: “While it’s encouraging that thousands more people facing mental health conditions are accessing NHS support than before the pandemic, we know that millions more could benefit from vital NHS Talking Therapies.

“This landmark new campaign is a critical step to ensuring that everyone struggling with challenging but very common conditions like anxiety and PTSD knows that there is support available to help them get on with their lives again.

“Through proven treatment and support available for free on the NHS, these conditions can be overcome to help people return to work, regain confidence or feel back to their old selves in social situations.

“Our message is clear, if you’re struggling with your mental health, NHS Talking Therapies are here for you, and you can either self-refer or speak with your local GP practice.”