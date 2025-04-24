Shock over record number of attacks on ambulance crew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paramedics and other ambulance crew members have faced a record number of “violent assaults”, ambulance chiefs have warned.

There were 22,536 incidents of violence, aggression and abuse directed at UK ambulance staff in the 2024/25 financial year, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) said.

This is the equivalent of 62 attacks or abusive behaviour aimed at ambulance workers each day, it added.

Ambulance leaders also said many incidents go unreported meaning the actual figure could be much higher.

Reported assaults include kicking, punching, slapping, head-butting, spitting, sexual assault and verbal abuse.

Officials said some serious attacks had involved “a multitude of weapons” and alcohol was a “prominent factor” in a number of attacks, with incidents of violence appearing to increase in summer months.

Drugs, mental health issues, race and sexuality have also been listed as factors in the attacks.

The association estimates that female ambulance workers are three times more likely than the NHS average to be subject to assault at work, and male ambulance workers twice the NHS average.

ACCE said there has been a “significant increase” in reported incidents of violence, aggression and abuse against staff, compared with the 2021/22 figure of 15,430.

The organisation has written to health leaders across the four nations calling for action after compiling figures from 14 UK ambulance services.

“These figures are truly shocking and reflect a pattern of increased violence, aggression and abuse directed at hard-working ambulance people who are there to help people in their times of greatest need,” said AACE chairman Jason Killens, who is also chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.

“Frontline staff as well as call handlers are affected by this horrendous abuse, and this unacceptable behaviour has a major long-term impact on the health and wellbeing of ambulance people who are simply trying to do their jobs and help save lives.

“This situation is now so serious that we are seeking to engage with UK health ministers at the highest level to explore new interventions that could help deter potential perpetrators of these attacks.

“We would also underline again that it is vital that the judiciary uses all available legislation to ensure appropriate sentences are handed out consistently to those found guilty of committing these horrific crimes against our workforce.”

Sharan Bandesha, national ambulance officer at the union Unison, said: “No one should be attacked for simply doing their job. Ambulance workers who respond to emergencies, from heart attacks to car crashes, are trying to save lives.

“Rising pressure on the health service has created a toxic environment where violence and abuse are becoming far too common.

“Trusts must take urgent action to prevent violence.”

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive, NHS Providers, said: “Ambulance and NHS staff doing their best for patients must be able to go about their often life-saving work without fear of attack.

“Staff safety is a top priority for NHS trust leaders. There must be zero tolerance for any violence or aggression against NHS workers.”

Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, added: “It is deeply concerning that there has been a 15% increase in the reporting of violent incidents against ambulance staff.

“It is unacceptable and can have a significant impact on staff health and wellbeing.

“The safety of all NHS staff is non-negotiable. Everyone should be able to go to work without the fear that they might be attacked or assaulted while doing their job.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Ambulance workers provide life-saving care, every day and in often difficult circumstances – they deserve to be treated with respect. Any form of attack on them is completely unacceptable.

“We are working with the NHS Wales anti-violence collaborative and the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust to eradicate physical or verbal assaults on staff.”

A UK Government spokesperson said that “violence of any kind is unacceptable”, adding: “The Government takes a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour and those who assault emergency workers can face up to two years’ imprisonment.

“We have been clear the NHS should work to prevent assaults and report incidents to the police so those responsible can be prosecuted.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “No one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work and assaults on NHS staff are completely unacceptable.

“We continue to encourage all NHS organisations to support criminal proceedings against anyone who assaults staff.

“The courts have extensive powers to deal robustly with assaults. The Emergency Workers Act includes a penalty of up to 12 months’ imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both, and we have extended the Act to include GPs, doctors, nurses and midwives working in the community.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Health in Northern Ireland added: “No one should have to face the threat of aggression or violence in the course of their job, least of all health and social care staff who dedicate their lives to protecting and caring for patients.

“Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff, like their colleagues throughout the HSC (Health and Social Care service), work in highly pressured environments and incidents of violence and abuse make their jobs much more difficult.

“The department’s management of violence and aggression in the workplace HSC framework, launched in December 2023, outlines the commitment of the Health and Social Care service – in partnership with staff – to ensure the prevention, reduction and management of violence and aggression towards staff in the workplace.

“The framework also ensures that structures, policies and support are in place to enable staff to work safely.”