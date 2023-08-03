Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A young couple has received a payout from the NHS after having a stillborn baby girl just days after being sent home from hospital with just a leaflet.

Emily Hart, 26, and Liam Ingram, 27, visited Royal Berkshire Hospital over concerns about their baby’s reduced movement and Emily’s back pain in July 2021.

Emily, who was 39 weeks pregnant at the time, was sent home following heart rate monitor tests and an examination, despite her partner Liam pleading multiple times for their baby to be induced.

The couple were handed an early labour advice leaflet but crucially were not reviewed by an obstetrician about being induced.

Four days after being sent home Emily suffered stomach pains but was advised through a telephone assessment to stay at home. After a second telephone call, Emily was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors then struggled to hear baby Luna’s heart rate and the couple were later told their baby had died. Emily was then induced and delivered her daughter 15 hours later.

She said: “We were absolutely devastated and having to give birth to Luna was traumatic.

“Having to leave the hospital and her behind was heartbreaking.”

Emily Hart and Liam Ingram. (Emily Hart & Liam Ingram / SWNS)

Following their daughter’s death, the couple went to medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell, who investigated their care at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS Resolution, a special health authority sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care, acknowledged that had a review taken place, baby Luna would have been delivered earlier and survived.

The Trust admitted that failing to offer Emily an obstetric review to discuss her being induced before being sent home was a breach of their duty.

Emily said: “As well as being worried about Luna’s reduced movements, I was in quite a lot of pain, so we asked if it was possible for me to be induced. However, we were told no as it would be detrimental to Luna’s health, although we were not told why. We were told everything would be fine and I was sent home.

“It felt like we were just dismissed as we were young parents.”

A representative of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “We offer our very sincere apologies to Ms Hart and Mr Ingram for the very sad loss of their baby Luna.

“We have conducted a wide-ranging investigation into the events leading up to this tragic event and reviewed our staff training and practices accordingly.

“We have also worked closely with Ms Hart and Mr Ingram’s legal representatives to assure them of our commitment to providing people with the best possible care.”

Emily and Liam will receive an undisclosed settlement from the Trust. Their lawyer, Sophie Smethurst, said: “What should’ve been such a joyous time for Emily and Liam ended in heartbreak with Luna’s death.

“While nothing can make up for what Emily and Liam have been through, we’re pleased the hospital Trust has worked with us to not only provide Emily and Liam with the answers they deserve but also access to the specialist support they require following Luna’s death.

“It’s now vital that lessons are learned from this case to help improve maternity safety for others.”

The couple has since welcomed a baby boy, Ruben, who was born in November 2022.

Following the loss of baby Luna, Emily said: “I felt like I couldn’t carry a baby to full-term and it was agreed with the hospital from an early stage that I’d be induced early as I didn’t want to go over the mark when I felt I should’ve been induced with Luna.

“If I had been told I had to go over this, I don’t think I would have coped.”

Her partner Liam added: “We feel so blessed to have Ruben in our lives but it remains difficult not to think how Luna should be at home with us, growing and developing and creating mischief with her little brother.

“We’d give anything to turn back the clock and for things to be different but we know that’s not possible. All we can do now is share what happened to us to make other parents aware. By speaking out we just hope lessons can be learned as we wouldn’t wish what we’re going through on anyone.”