New AI tool to spot skin cancer to be used in NHS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adults with suspected skin cancer may be initially assessed with a new AI tool after it was approved for NHS use.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that the technology, which has been conditionally approved for the next three years, has the potential to reduce waiting times.

It comes as health experts issued a warning over sun cream ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Melanoma Focus said a large proportion of Britons are frequently letting themselves burn, putting themselves at a higher risk of deadly skin cancer.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, DERM (Deep Ensemble for Recognition of Malignancy), works by analysing images of moles or skin lesions to see whether they are potentially cancerous.

The tool, developed by Skin Analytics, can be used by healthcare workers who use a smartphone with a high quality magnifying lens attached, also known as a dermoscopic lens, to take images of suspicious moles, or skin lesions.

The images are then uploaded on to DERM’s online platform, which uses AI to analyse the images.

For patients whose moles or lesions are identified as potentially cancerous, a specialist skin doctor, known as dermatologist, will review the case and come up with a plan for the patient.

People whose moles or lesions are not suspicious are either offered reassurance and advice or can be put on a “non-urgent pathway”.

Nice said that early evidence suggests the automated use of the tool could “approximately halve the number of referrals to dermatologists within the urgent skin cancer pathway”.

It has been “conditionally approved” for the next three years, while further evidence is collected, Nice said.

“DERM has shown promising results in its ability to accurately distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous skin lesions, with evidence suggesting it could halve the number of referrals to dermatologists within the urgent skin cancer pathway while maintaining patient safety,” said Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, healthtech programme director at Nice.

“Our evaluation shows this technology maintains diagnostic accuracy while reducing the burden on specialist dermatology services. By implementing this system within existing pathways, we can ensure patients get the right care more quickly.”

Ashley Dalton, minister for public health and prevention, said: “By embracing the power of AI, this exciting technology could help us slash waiting times — meaning that people with suspected skin cancer get the help they need, or peace of mind, faster.”

Neil Daly, chief executive of Skin Analytics said: ““We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve been doing with the NHS over the last five years to achieve this recommendation from Nice. Having seen more than 165,000 patients and found more than more than 15,500 cancers since launching, we are ready to make our Class III autonomous skin cancer AI available to more UK patients.”

The British Association of Dermatologists said in a statement: “Until further evidence is generated, the British Association of Dermatologists recommends that all patients should have some input from a dermatologist.

“Implementation of AI must be underpinned by patient safety, with a clear understanding of the benefits and limitations.”

The Association said that AI has “the potential to transform dermatology services” but said that more real-world evidence is needed.

It comes as Melanoma Focus warned about the dangers of sunburn among Britons.

“It is essential that everyone understands the risks associated with sunburn and prioritises sun protection by using factor 30+ sunscreen, wearing a hat, seeking shade and covering up in the heat of the day,” said Susanna Daniels, chief executive of Melanoma Focus.

A poll by Melanoma Focus of 2,000 people aged 16 and over in the UK that almost half (49%) said they are sunburned at least once a year, with higher numbers reported in younger age groups.

Ms Daniels added: “This data is extremely concerning as we know that more than five sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of melanoma, so burning every year has potentially long-term dangerous consequences.

“Nearly nine in 10 melanomas are preventable, yet the UK has more deaths from melanoma per year than Australia.”

The poll also found that 19% said they “rarely” wear sun cream in the UK between May and September, 8% said they “never” use sun cream in the UK during this period. Almost one in 10 (9%) said they never wear sun cream at all.

Reasons for avoiding sun cream in the UK included people not expecting to burn; forgetting to apply sun cream and 8% said sun cream is “too expensive”.