Medical staff who responded to Southport knife attacks honoured by King

A paramedic who was one of the first people at the scene of the Southport knife attacks last summer has been honoured by the King alongside other NHS staff who assisted in the response to the tragedy.

Paul Smith, a senior paramedic team leader, treated victims at the scene where Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were murdered and 10 others injured at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last July.

Mr Smith, who works for the North West Ambulance Service, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community in Merseyside after “he put the needs of the injured before his own safety”, the NHS said.

Dr George Bramham, who was also a first responder, received the same honour.

Martin Johnson and Elizabeth Parsons, who were part of the surgical team in theatre who treated people sent to Southport Hospital after the stabbings, have been given the same medals.

Sir Jim Mackey, NHS chief executive, praised the staff for their “incredible dedication and commitment in an awful situation”.

Meanwhile, Reverend Martin Abrams, a spiritual care and chaplaincy manager, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community in Merseyside and west Lancashire.

He played a key role in the community after the horrors of the attacks, the health service said.

Other NHS staff receiving honours include Professor Bola Owolabi, a GP and director of inequalities at NHS England, who was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to reducing health inequalities.

Professor Owolabi said: “This stands as a legacy of the work to address health inequalities by driving forward a powerful vision of exceptional quality healthcare for all, ensuring equitable access, excellent experience and optimal outcomes.”

Sir Jim added: “I want to give my heartfelt congratulations to all the people working in the NHS that have received honours, who work tirelessly everyday to care for their patients.

“I’d also like to recognise those staff who were involved in the response to the knife attack in Southport last summer. These awards rightly honour their incredible dedication and commitment in an awful situation.

“The NHS is made up of highly committed and dedicated people that work hard to give the best possible care to patients, and these honours recognise their skill, compassion and bravery.”