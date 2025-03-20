Worst of winter pressures ‘over’ for NHS as virus numbers fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of hospital patients in England with norovirus looks to have peaked, with health chiefs suggesting the worst of winter pressures are over.

An average of 899 beds were filled each day last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is down 15% from 1,063 the previous week and is the lowest figure since the end of January.

The total peaked at a record 1,160 in mid-February.

Norovirus levels continue to be higher than at this point 12 months ago, however.

An average of 680 beds were filled with patients with symptoms in early March 2024, while the figure stood at 693 at this stage in 2023.

Meanwhile, flu levels have been falling steadily for several weeks and are now at their lowest for more than three months.

An average of 1,173 flu patients were in hospital beds last week, including 60 in critical care.

The total is down 10% from 1,308 the previous week, when 61 were in critical care.

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of NHS hospitals in England.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said: “The NHS has weathered another winter storm thanks to the dedication of hard-working staff over the last few months.

“But pressure on NHS staff never goes away – they are currently managing high bed occupancy, ongoing Covid hospitalisations, and higher than normal norovirus cases.

“People should continue to use NHS services in the normal way – using 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions – and only use 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Thanks to staff who have worked their socks off this winter, the worst of the winter pressures appear to be behind us.

“I am determined that we now learn the lessons from this winter and, through our forthcoming urgent and emergency care plan, make sure A&E waits are shorter and ambulances arrive sooner next winter.

“Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”