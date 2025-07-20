NHS managers who silence whistleblowers to be banned from senior health roles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NHS managers who silence whistleblowers will be banned from taking up other senior health service roles, the Government has announced.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the proposals will ensure those who commit serious misconduct are no longer able to work in senior NHS management positions.

Legislation is set to be put forward to Parliament next year to introduce professional standards and regulation of NHS managers.

Tens of thousands of clinical and non-clinical managers work in the NHS but there is currently no regulatory framework specifically for managers, as there is for doctors and nurses.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the reforms will “slam the door in the face of unsuitable managers”.

Mr Streeting added: “I’m determined to create a culture of honesty and openness in the NHS where whistleblowers are protected, and that demands tough enforcement.

“If you silence whistleblowers, you will never work in the NHS again.

“We’ve got to create the conditions where staff are free to come forward and sound the alarm when things go wrong. Protecting the reputation of the NHS should never be put before protecting patient safety.

“Most NHS leaders are doing a fantastic job, but we need to stop the revolving door that allows managers sacked for misconduct or incompetence to be quietly moved to another well-paid role in another part of the NHS.”

DHSC said a public consultation launched in November last year received more than 4,900 contributions on ways in which managers and leaders could be regulated.

The statutory barring system will be for board-level directors and their direct reports within NHS bodies.

Further legislation will set out new statutory powers for the Health and Care Professions Council to disbar NHS leaders in senior roles who have committed serious misconduct.

Separate NHS England professional standards for managers will establish a “consistent, national set of expectations about NHS management and leadership competency and conduct”, DHSC said.

Tom Kark KC, author of the Kark Review into the effectiveness of the fit and proper person test within the NHS, said: “I am pleased that the recommendation made in my report into the application of the NHS fit and proper person test to create a power to disqualify board directors found guilty of serious misconduct is being implemented.

“Along with the ongoing implementation of my other recommendations for improving board competence, this is a positive move to strengthen management in the NHS by weeding out poor leadership.

“This is good news for whistleblowers and those looking for accountability in senior management which has long been lacking.”

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said patients expect NHS managers “to be held to the same high standards as clinical staff, and that should include consistent regulation”.

Ms Power added: “A clear, fair process to prevent those who commit serious misconduct from returning to senior roles will be an important step forward, and it’s vital that patient involvement continues to shape proposals as further regulation is considered.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said the membership organisation for hospital, mental health, community and ambulance services thought “only ‘fit and proper’ people should be running NHS services”.

Ms Cordery added: “Many big, complex NHS trusts employ thousands of people therefore we want to attract the very best to lead them.

“So we welcome the Government’s commitment to developing and accrediting managers alongside proposals for disbarring those whose performance falls short.”

Sam Allen, NHS national director for leadership and management, said: “Managers will welcome this new regulatory framework, as part of the broader package of actions set out in the plan to attract, develop, and retain the best possible leaders for the NHS of today and tomorrow.”