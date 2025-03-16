Deploying top doctors in high joblessness areas cuts NHS wait lists – Streeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sending crack teams of top doctors to hospital trusts in areas with high levels of people who do not have jobs is cutting waiting lists, Wes Streeting has said.

The Health Secretary started the scheme in September, tasking the clinicians with improving care in 20 areas where more people are neither employed nor actively seeking work, for reasons including ill health.

He said this has now been shown to cut waiting lists twice as fast as the rest of the country.

“By sending top doctors to provide targeted support to hospitals in the areas of highest economic inactivity, we are getting sick Brits back to health and back to work,” Mr Streeting said.

Data from October to January showed waiting lists in these areas were reduced at more than double the rate of the rest of the country.

Waiting times have fallen 130% faster in areas where the Government scheme is in action.

A total of 37,000 cases have been removed from the waiting lists in 20 areas, averaging almost 2,000 patients per trust.

The Health Secretary added: “The investment and reform this Government has introduced has already cut NHS waiting lists by 193,000, but there is much more to do.

“I am determined to transform health and social care so it works better for patients – but also because I know that transformation can help drag our economy out of the sluggish productivity and poor growth of recent years.

“We have to get more out of the NHS for what we put in. By taking the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS, reforming the way surgeries are running, we are cutting waiting lists twice as fast at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

“As we boost NHS productivity and deliver fundamental reform through our plan for change, you will see improvements across the service in the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Streeting gave examples of how the scheme has worked, including Warrington & Halton, which has run gynaecology clinics at weekends, with one-stop models reducing the need for follow-up appointments.

And East Lancs Hospitals Trust focused on streamlining diagnostic pathways and increasing capacity for echocardiography, or heart scans, reducing the waiting list for these from around 2,700 patients to about 700, with all patients having their scan within six weeks.

Data shows the number of people unable to work due to sickness is at its highest since the 1990s.

The number of adults economically inactive due to ill health rose from 2.1 million in July 2019 to a peak of 2.9 million in October 2023.

Following the success of the programme, the Government has confirmed similar crack teams will be rolled out further this year.

The new data comes after the Prime Minister announced the abolition of NHS England, dubbed the “world’s largest quango” this week.

The move was intended to “cut bureaucracy” and bring the management of the health service “back into democratic control”, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Conservative shadow health secretary Ed Argar said: “The amazing work of NHS and social care frontline staff has made a real difference for patients, alongside the Conservatives’ innovations to cut waiting lists that are now delivering results, so it is positive news the Government are building on those foundations.

“But thanks to Rachel Reeves’ Budget, unemployment continues to rise, working people won’t get the opportunities they deserve, and Labour’s jobs tax will divert money away from frontline public services as pharmacies, hospices, dentists and GPs struggle to absorb the costs.

“With the NHS now coming under direct ministerial control, Labour will have nowhere to hide from patients’ anger at the consequences of their choices.”