Police say they have ‘not stepped down’ Nicola Bulley investigation

Police have said they are not giving up the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley after more than two weeks despite fewer police officers seen in the area of her disappearance.

The mother-of-two has been missing since January 27 when she was last seen walking her dog around 9.20am by the River Wyre near Preston in Lancashire.

Authorities have spent 17 days searching the area near to St Michael’s village for the 45-year-old mortgage adviser and expanded their search to Morecambe Bay.

Lancashire Constabulary said in their latest update that: “People may have seen less police activity around the river, but that's not because we have stepped down our searches, rather the focus of the search has moved further downstream and out towards the coast.”

A witness has told police he saw two hooded men acting suspiciously near the route that Nicola Bulley regularly walked her dog on the day before her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley has been missing for 17 days (Family handout/PA Wire)

The witness, who did not want to be named, said the men were “carrying fishing rods” and “were trying to hide their faces”. “It was very strange. It made me uneasy,” the witness told The Sun.

The two men were spotted at around 7.45am on the day before Ms Bulley vanished. The witness said “they could just have been two normal fishermen” but “they seemed to want to hide their faces, which struck me as odd”.

The police said on Friday that they “continue” to see “hurtful abuse of innocent people, including witnesses and local businesses”. There has also been an increase in officers on patrol throughout St Michael’s village.

A statement added: “There is also a huge amount of commentary from so-called experts & conspiracy theories which are damaging to the investigation and, worst of all, to Nicola’s family. It must stop.”

The force said on Thursday a dispersal order was issued on Wednesday following reports of individuals – from outside the area of St Michael’s - filming on social media close to properties.

Yellow ribbons are being hung on a nearby bridge by members of the public in her honour while a large poster has been hung up reading "We need you home Nicola" and signed with messages.