Public raise £10,000 for Nicola Bulley’s family following tragic discovery of body

The public has raised more than £10,000 for the family of Nicola Bulley after her body found in the River Wyre on Sunday was confirmed to be the mother of two.

Friends and family of Ms Bulley have launched a GoFund Me campaign to donate to funeral planning for the 45-year-old and provide financial support for her partner Paul Ansell and their two young daughters.

The body was discovered on Sunday morning around a mile from where the mortgage adviser was last seen three weeks ago, walking her dog.

Nicola Bulley’s body was recovered at the weekend after a three week search (PA Media)

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lancashire Police assistant chief constable Peter Lawson confirmed Ms Bulley had been identified.

Her friends and family now launched the campaign saying Nicola’s legacy will live on through Paul and their two daughters.

“As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time,” the organisers wrote. “The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.

“The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

The campaign has already raised more than its £10,000 target in one day.

The bench where Ms Bulley’s phone was found, on the banks of the River Wyre (PA Wire)

After her death was confirmed, Ms Bulley’s family issued a statement that said: “To those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately, we thank you.

“The community support in St Michael’s, friends, neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming. Friends you know who you are. Thank you.

“Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones. Keep that hope alive.

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.

“We love you, always have and always will, we will take it from here.”

‘The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met,’ her friends said (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Specialist divers recovered the body near to where the dog walker vanished in Saint Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire after a three-week-long search.

Lancashire Police had been working on the hypothesis that Ms Bulley fell into the river.

A post-mortem and inquest are due to take place in due course, which could help explain what happened to the mother-of-two.