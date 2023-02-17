Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Neighbours of Nicola Bulley have had to beef up their security because amateur detectives are snooping into people’s homes.

Lancashire Police has repeatedly asked people outside of the village of Saint Michael’s on Wyre not to visit to conduct their own searches after the 45-year-old mother disappeared on January 27.

But Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said villagers, particularly older residents, have been left “terrified” as vigilantes complete DIY probes. He said that they had even resorted to employing private security firms in a bid to protect their privacy.

“People have reported being sat in their living rooms in an afternoon watching television and people coming up to the windows, peering in, trying the doors, it’s been terrifying for them,” he said on Friday.

A map shows the area police are searching (The Independent/ Datawrapper)

“These are typically older people extremely scared in their own homes. The residents have had to employ an external security company, that’s just not acceptable.”

Ms Bulley was walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her children at school and was last seen around 9.10am. Her dog and phone were recovered at the scene.

The mystery of Ms Bulley’s disappearance has captured widespread media attention and police have been forced to fend off conspiracy theorists and self-proclaimed sleuths.

The force has obtained more powers to disperse groups causing a nuisance in the tight-knit community. A 48-hour dispersal order was imposed last week.

Police officers walk past a missing person appeal poster for Nicola Bulley tied to a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

YouTuber Dan Duffy, from Darwen in Lancashire, was detained by police on a public order offence and issued with a £90 fine after he filmed the area for his channel Exploring With Danny.

More than 40,000 have watched one of his two videos about Ms Bulley called ‘My Four Day Search’ and ‘Nicola Bulley | Mysterious Disappearance’. The 36-year-old, whose channel is set up to research ‘paranormal activity’, told fans that he spent 20 hours in custody.

The lead investigator on the case, Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith has condemned “TikTokers” who “have been playing private detectives”.

“[We have been] inundated with false information, accusations and rumours,” she said.

Asked in a press conference if they had distracted the case, she responded: “Yes, it has significantly distracted the investigation. In 29 years’ police service I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family.

“Obviously, we can’t disregard anything and we’ve reviewed everything that’s come in but of course, it has distracted us significantly.”

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media on the search for Nicola Bulley (Peter Powell/PA Images) (PA Wire)

Lancashire Police has come under fire after revealing case details, including that Ms Bulley may have been suffering the effects of perimenopause and alcohol struggles.

In a new statement on Thursday, Ms Bulley’s family said the information was released to stop “appalling” speculation about her private life and to stop people threatening to sell stories about her.

“The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life,” the statement read.

“Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle. We all need you home. You can reach out to us, or you can contact MissingPeople.org.uk. Don’t be scared, we all love you so very much.”