Nicola Sturgeon, Ian Rankin and Val McDermid headline Winter Words Festival

Nicola Sturgeon is to headline an “eclectic” literary festival along with crime writers Ian Rankin and Val McDermid.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Winter Words Festival will take place at the Perthshire venue between February 12 and 15 next year.

Comedian Alan Cumming is the theatre’s artistic director and he hailed the event line-up as “beyond eclectic”, revealing he will perform a DJ set.

An “in conversation” event will see former first minister Ms Sturgeon interviewed about her memoir, Frankly, by her friend McDermid.

Rebus author Rankin will be in conversation with Cumming, while veteran BBC broadcaster Sally Magnusson will discuss her new novel, The Shapeshifter’s Daughter, with journalist Magnus Linklater.

Also on the line-up will be celebrated writer Amy Liptrot, who wrote The Outrun, a memoir about surviving hedonism in east London by returning to her home on the Orkney islands. It was made into an art-house cinema hit released in 2024.

Dr Jim Swire, author of Lockerbie: A Father’s Search For Justice, will discuss losing his daughter in the Lockerbie bombing with journalist Stephen Jardine.

Co-founder of the Scottish Football Supporters Association Paul Goodwin will talk about his book, Our Game, Our Club, which explores fan ownership, club takeovers, and the future of Scottish football.

The festival will also include literary lunches, with chefs Pam Brunton and Tom Lewis, and workshops.

Cumming, who has curated the line-up, said: “This year’s Winter Words is beyond eclectic, and like all good literature explores the now and celebrates the then.

“We feature literary titans like Oscar Wilde and Walt Whitman, and Scottish masters like Alasdair Gray and George Byatt. We have talks and play readings and poetry, and even a crafting workshop.

“We cover politics and the environment, mountaineering, gardens, football, photography, painting and food, with appearances by Ian Rankin, Nicola Sturgeon, Hannah Lavery, Heather Parry, Val McDermid, Alastair Moffat, Sally Magnusson and Jonathon Porritt, and that Alan Cumming will be DJing a great big dance party again.

“There is truly something for everyone, and it’s all happening here.”

Tickets go on public sale on December 16.