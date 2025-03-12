Nicola Sturgeon to stand down from Holyrood next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will not seek re-election to Holyrood next year.

Ms Sturgeon – who represents the Glasgow Southside constituency – made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a letter to local SNP members, she said: “I am writing to let you know that I have decided not to seek re-election to the Scottish Parliament next year.

“Reaching this decision has been far from easy, however, I have known in my heart for a while that the time is right for me to embrace different opportunities in a new chapter of my life, and to allow you to select a new standard bearer.

“Whoever you choose will have my full support and I look forward to campaigning alongside you to ensure that Glasgow Southside remains an SNP-held constituency.”

As well as campaigning to keep the constituency in SNP hands next year, Ms Sturgeon said she will be with the party “every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence”.

She said: “To my constituents, past and present: thank you for the trust you have placed in me. Being your MSP has been my privilege and I will continue to represent you to the best of my abilities until I step down next year.

“To Southside SNP members: your support, loyalty and friendship, through thick and thin, has meant more to me than you will ever know. You are the best of the best.

“To SNP members across the country: I may be leaving Parliament, but I will be by your side every step of the way as we complete our journey to independence.”

Ms Sturgeon was the longest serving first minister in Scottish history, holding the top job since taking over from her mentor Alex Salmond following the loss of the independence referendum in 2014.

During her time in charge, she led the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was responsible for setting up Scotland’s devolved benefits agency.

She shocked the political world in early 2023 by announcing she planned to stand down from the top job.

Within months of her announcement, her husband – and former SNP chief executive – Peter Murrell was arrested in relation to a police probe into the SNP’s finances. He was later re-arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested months later in relation to the same probe, as was former party treasurer Colin Beattie.

They were both released without charge pending further inquiries.

Earlier this year, Ms Sturgeon announced she and Mr Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.

The former SNP leader will release a book about her life and political career this summer.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said that while her party would “wish any departing MSP well”, they could “not forget the deep divisions in our country that Nicola Sturgeon created, fostered and encouraged”.

Hitting out at the former first minster, Ms Hamilton said: “By any objective analysis, her record as First Minister is one of failure.

“Scottish education standards collapsed on her watch and the poverty-related attainment gap, which she promised to eradicate, widened.

“She presided over a drugs-death emergency, a ferries scandal, a crisis in our NHS, crumbling roads – and all while raising taxes on hard-working Scots, which stifled economic growth.

“Her reckless gender self-ID policy betrayed women, her soft-touch approach to justice betrayed victims and her shameful deletion of Covid WhatsApp messages denied bereaved families answers and highlighted the secrecy and cynicism that characterised her government.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said “Nicola Sturgeon has been a leading figure in Scottish politics for 20 years, but I have known her in local politics in Glasgow for almost 30 years.

“This is a significant announcement that marks the end of an era in Scottish politics.

“Whilst I have many disagreements with her, I never doubted her passion for Glasgow and Scotland. I wish her well for the future.”

And Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said that while Ms Sturgeon’s impact on politics was “undeniable” the departure of another senior figure from the SNP was “further proof of their decline”.

He added: “For so many people across Scotland, it feels like nothing works anymore. Next year, they will have a chance to draw a line under SNP division and neglect.”

But Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater – who served as a junior minister in the Scottish government under Ms Sturgeon – said that her “time leading Scotland is certainly one that she can be proud of”.

She said Ms Sturgeon’s leadership during the Covid pandemic and throughout Brexit would “inspire generations of young women”.

Speaking about herself and fellow Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, Ms Slater added: “Patrick and I had the privilege of serving in government alongside Nicola. It was the first time anywhere in the UK that Greens had been in a government role, and we are proud of the change we delivered.”

She added: “The Scottish Green MSPs wish her all the best with whatever she decides to do next and thank her for years of co-operation, camaraderie and friendly debate.”