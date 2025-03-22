Nicola Sturgeon thanks supporters in comedy debut after being cleared by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked her supporters after she was cleared in a police investigation.

Speaking in her first comedy appearance, Ms Sturgeon – along with her friend, Scottish crime writer Val McDermid – mentioned the investigation into the SNP’s finances coming to an end and no action being taken against her.

The former first minister was told on Thursday that she had been cleared along with former party treasurer Colin Beattie.

On the same day, Ms Sturgeon’s estranged husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

Appearing at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the former first minister joked the last two years had been “interesting”.

“I just wanted to say, the last few years I wouldn’t have got through without some really good pals – Val and (her wife Jo Sharp) certainly chief amongst them, but also others.

“But also without so many of you, people I’ve never met who come along to things like this and send me messages of support.

“So I just wanted to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your support.”

Ms Sturgeon later joked she had to edit McDermid’s opening remarks – which are believed to have referred to the investigation – quipping: “You can take the girl out of politics, but you can’t take politics out of the girl.”

The pair were joined by fellow crime writer Chris Brookmyre, as well as comedian and writer Ashley Storrie.

As well as a brief discussion about politics and how they met, they also joked about baseless social media rumours of a relationship between the two of them.

The author also quipped that Ms Sturgeon should have ransomed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s body to secure a second referendum on independence.

“You should have held on to her and said ‘you don’t get the Queen back until you give us another referendum’,” she said.

A seemingly exasperated Ms Sturgeon quickly sought to change the subject.