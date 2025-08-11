Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir Frankly goes on sale ahead of publication date

The former first minister’s autobiography was on shelves in at least two Glasgow branches of Waterstones on Monday.

Neil Pooran
Monday 11 August 2025 16:28 BST
Nicola Sturgeon’s memoirs are on sale in Waterstones (Craig Meighan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir, titled Frankly, has gone on sale in some branches of Waterstones – even though its publication date is listed as being later this week.

The former first minister’s autobiography was on shelves in at least two Glasgow branches of the retailer on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon started working on the book in 2023, when publisher Pan Macmillan picked up the UK rights in a hotly-contested auction.

She has previously said the book will be open and candid about her “mistakes and heartbreaks” as well as her “triumphs”.

Ahead of the book’s release, excerpts saw Ms Sturgeon describe self-doubt as her “secret superpower”.

She also said the police investigation in which both she and her husband were arrested was like “mental torture”.

The publication date for Frankly is Thursday August 14, but Waterstones said no sales embargo was in place.

A statement from Waterstones said: “The publication date does not necessarily equal an on-sale date unless the publisher puts an embargo in place.

“In the case of Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir no sales embargo has been arranged, which means the book can go on sale as soon as it arrives in shops.”

