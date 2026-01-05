MPs join protesters calling for release of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Downing Street and called for Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro to be freed.

Demonstrators chanted “free Maduro” and listened to speeches from the likes of Jeremy Corbyn and Richard Burgon.

The MPs told Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to stand up to US President Donald Trump.

In the crowd, a small group of men stamped on a US flag before tearing it up.

The protest came as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was making a statement to the Commons a short distance away.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure from MPs on Labour’s left to condemn the US military action that saw Maduro captured and taken to New York.

Among the international laws the US could be at risk of breaching, if it provides no justification for the attacks, is the founding charter of the United Nations.

Article 2 of the UN charter says all members should refrain from “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”.

A defiant Maduro declared himself the “president of my country” as he protested against his capture and pleaded not guilty to the federal drug-trafficking charges on Monday.

The courtroom appearance, Maduro’s first since he and his wife were seized from their home, kickstarts the US government’s most consequential prosecution in decades of a foreign head of state.