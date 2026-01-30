Farage hits campaign trail in by-election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has visited the Gorton and Denton constituency his party is hoping to take from Labour in next month’s by-election.

Mr Farage joined the Reform candidate, GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin, in Denton for a walkabout on Friday morning, meeting and greeting voters and pressing the flesh, followed by a media scrum.

The Reform UK leader, flanked by his local candidate, told party supporters: “We’ve got an excellent, strong candidate who I’ve known for… 15 years? Fifteen years? Something like that.

“And I know Matt is going absolutely to put his shoulder to the wheel and work very, very hard.

“The key to this, the key to this, is finding the people out there that agree with us. Getting that down on our data, and then turning them out on the day.

“If we do that, we’ve got every chance of winning.

“I know this area has been labour since 1918. Since the end of the first World War. But change is in the air.

“And I think we are the party of hope. We’re also the party of realism.

“We recognise that Britain is broken, the others say Britain isn’t broken. Well, am I right? Is it broken? Yes!

“I promise you, you will find lots of people who’ve just given up on the whole system, and our job is to get them back engaged, get them involved.

“This is my first visit, and I’ll be here four or five times between now and the election. Great to see you here in big numbers.

“And, all I can say is: let’s do it!”

Mr Farage then visited a couple of local businesses, followed by the media.

During the walkabout in morning rush-hour traffic, a number of car horns blared in support and two van drivers shouted encouragement.

One passing van driver said: “Go on Nigel! Keep it up lad.”

However, moments later, a passing car driver shouted: “Wanker!”

Mr Farage later took questions from media.

Mr Goodwin launched his campaign claiming the election on February 26, is a “referendum on Keir Starmer.”

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who stood down citing health reasons.

Labour won the seat with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024, with Reform coming second at 5,142 votes and narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.

The party is due to select its candidate for the Westminster seat on Saturday.

Mr Farage batted away suggestions Reform is running a “divisive” campaign

He told the Press Association: “How is it divisive? Things were saying are just plain common sense, aren’t they?

“I mean, we say we should control our borders as a country. We say we should prioritise British people for social housing, over those that come in by small boats.

“And for what I can understand, in this constituency alone, there were 20 HMOs, houses of multiple occupancy.

“I think we’re reflecting what a quite clear majority view is.”