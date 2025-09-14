Farage urged to disclose who paid for US trip to headline Trump fundraiser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage is facing calls to “come clean” after a report he could have breached parliamentary rules by failing to register a visit to the US to headline a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

The Reform UK leader did not disclose who paid for the trip to Florida in March to appear as a special guest at a Republican Party event in Tallahassee and did not report any possible earnings from it, The Sunday Times reported.

It was reported at the time that Mr Farage had missed Prime Minister’s Questions ahead of his appearance at the event.

Tables for top-tier “Trump sponsors” at the “Disruptors Dinner” were said to cost 25,000 US dollars and include photos with the Clacton MP and tickets to a VIP reception.

MPs are required to register visits abroad within 28 days that cost more than £300 if they are not wholly paid for by the MP or public funds.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats called on the Clacton MP to disclose how the trip was funded.

A spokesman for Mr Farage told the newspaper: “We thank The Sunday Times for bringing this to our attention, the record will be updated in due course.”

He did not tell the paper who paid for the flight, whether Mr Farage was paid a fee and how much.

A source cited by The Sunday Times suggested Mr Farage may have forgotten to file an invoice.

The PA news agency contacted Reform UK for comment.

Anna Turley, chairwoman of the Labour Party, said: “Nigel Farage has failed to disclose who funded this US trip, refused to answer questions about his tax affairs, and changed his story about where he lives.

“Rather than representing his constituents in the UK Parliament to which the people of Clacton elected him, he’s been jetting off abroad to call for sanctions against our country, putting British jobs at risk.”

Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “Nigel Farage needs to come clean on who’s bankrolling his trips abroad to badmouth Britain.

“He uses every opportunity he can to talk down Britain and suck up to Trump while failing to represent his constituents in Parliament.

“The public deserve to know whether the Trump administration and their cronies are funding these trips, using Farage as a puppet to meddle in British politics.”