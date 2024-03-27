Nigel Farage rants after NHS doctor advises people not to eat Easter eggs in one go

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has criticised the “nannying state” after an NHS doctor urged people not to eat a whole Easter egg at once.

Dr Andrew Kelso, a senior doctor for the NHS in Suffolk and Essex, said people should “resist the urge” and not “overdo it” when enjoying chocolate treats during their bank holiday weekend celebrations.

He warned many GP surgeries would be closed over Easter and said hospitals would face increased pressures as a result.

“I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation,” Dr Kelso said.

An NHS doctor urged people not to eat a whole Easter egg at once (Alamy Stock Photo)

But Mr Farage did not take on the advice well and began enjoying a chocolate egg live on his GB News show.

The former Ukip leader said: "Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. The NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board and its spokesman Dr Andrew Kelso are warning us about the Easter holidays.

"Oh yes, he said the average Easter egg contains around three-quarters of an adult's recommended daily calorie intake.

"I am sick to death of this nannying state. Give me an Easter egg, I've had enough, I can't put up with it.

"I'm sick to death of being told you can't do this, you can't do that. It's Easter for goodness sake."

Nigel Farage was furious over the advice to enjoy chocolate in moderation (PA Archive)

But Dr Kelso said people often do not realise how many calories are in an Easter egg.

He added: “Many people don't realise that an average Easter egg contains around three-quarters of an adult's recommended daily calorie intake. At a time like this when we are seeing significant increases in cases of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, as well as tooth decay... Enjoy your sweet treats, but please don’t overdo it.”

Mr Farage said the doctor’s advice “bored the pants off” him and he will not be listening to it.

"It's Easter, I don't eat chocolate every day but I'm going to scoff all of this between now and the break," he added.

Steve Brine MP, chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, also criticised the advice as "naive nonsense”.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “If I was a patient of Dr Kelso's this morning waiting, I'd be, let's just say, mildly irritated by that.

“That is not a preventative health strategy. That is just, 'Let's think of a press release before the Easter weekend.' It doesn't help."

Chocolate prices have soared in recent months following poor cocoa harvests caused by unusual weather.

Some popular Easter eggs from brands including Maltesers, Lindt and Cadbury cost at least 50% more than a year ago while others have shrunk in size, according to a study by consumer group Which?.

Analysts have said price hikes seen for chocolate products this Easter are likely to be part of a longer trend.