Farage claim that migrants are eating swans rejected by Royal Parks

The Royal Parks have rejected Nigel Farage’s claims that migrants are killing and eating swans from their grounds.

The Reform UK leader suggested that eastern European migrants are taking swans from Royal Parks and carp from ponds across the UK to eat.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “We’ve not had any incidents reported to us of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks.

“Our wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to ensure the welfare of the swans across the parks.”

Hyde Park, Greenwich Park and Richmond Park are among those the Royal Parks charity manages.

The Reform UK leader was asked during an LBC phone-in on Wednesday about US President Donald Trump’s baseless claim last year that Haitian immigrants in the US were eating cats and dogs, which he did not accept was unproven.

He steered the conversation instead to swans and carp allegedly being taken from UK waters.

Mr Farage said: “If I said to you that swans were being eaten in Royal Parks in this country, that carp were being taken out of ponds and eaten in this country by people who come from cultures that have a different… would you agree it happened, is happening here?”

He said it was “people who come from countries where it’s quite acceptable to do so” who are taking the carp and swans.

Asked if it was eastern Europeans, he said: “So I believe.”