Nigel Farage’s comments on Glasgow schoolchildren ‘simply racist’ – John Swinney
The comments came after Mr Farage posted a video to social media.
Comments that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made about Glasgow schoolchildren are “simply racist”, First Minister John Swinney has said.
Sir Keir Starmer, meanwhile, called the Clacton MP a “toxic, divisive disgrace” over the remarks.
Mr Farage, in a video on social media, claimed one in three schoolchildren in Glasgow do not speak English as their first language.
He said: “This is not diversity, as the left always preach, this actually is the cultural smashing of Glasgow.
“It’s turning it into a completely different city in every way. My question is, who voted for this? Who told anybody in Scotland this was actually happening?”
Speaking to media on Thursday, Mr Swinney said the comments demonstrated that Mr Farage is “a purveyor of racist views”.
He said: “I think Nigel Farage’s comments are just quite simply racist. That’s what they are. There’s no other way to describe it.
“I don’t know quite when we believed that multilingualism was something of a problem in our society, and certainly not the view I take. I think it’s a benefit. I think it reflects the diversity of our country.
“I think what these comments from Nigel Farage demonstrate is that he is a purveyor of racist views and people should think about that long and hard before they think about voting for his party.”
The Prime Minister told reporters: “He’s a disgrace. He’s a toxic, divisive disgrace. All he wants to do is tear communities apart.”
Sir Keir said he was “proud” of the way diversity and compassion are celebrated in Scotland, and that he wanted to “serve every community in Scotland”.
“I don’t go around picking and choosing, and trying to divide. I think it’s particularly poor that he’s reached right into children now to start that divide.
“All he’s interested in is the politics of grievance and the politics of division.”
He said the Clacton MP was seeking to distract from allegations of racist comments in the past that he “can’t give a proper explanation for”, and from why he is not launching an inquiry into “pro-Russian links” in his party.
“I’ll tell you why he doesn’t want to do that – because they’re a pro-Putin party,” Sir Keir added.
Reform UK has been approached for comment.