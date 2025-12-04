Nigel Farage’s comments on Glasgow schoolchildren ‘simply racist’ – John Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comments that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made about Glasgow schoolchildren are “simply racist”, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Sir Keir Starmer, meanwhile, called the Clacton MP a “toxic, divisive disgrace” over the remarks.

Mr Farage, in a video on social media, claimed one in three schoolchildren in Glasgow do not speak English as their first language.

He said: “This is not diversity, as the left always preach, this actually is the cultural smashing of Glasgow.

“It’s turning it into a completely different city in every way. My question is, who voted for this? Who told anybody in Scotland this was actually happening?”

Speaking to media on Thursday, Mr Swinney said the comments demonstrated that Mr Farage is “a purveyor of racist views”.

He said: “I think Nigel Farage’s comments are just quite simply racist. That’s what they are. There’s no other way to describe it.

“I don’t know quite when we believed that multilingualism was something of a problem in our society, and certainly not the view I take. I think it’s a benefit. I think it reflects the diversity of our country.

“I think what these comments from Nigel Farage demonstrate is that he is a purveyor of racist views and people should think about that long and hard before they think about voting for his party.”

The Prime Minister told reporters: “He’s a disgrace. He’s a toxic, divisive disgrace. All he wants to do is tear communities apart.”

Sir Keir said he was “proud” of the way diversity and compassion are celebrated in Scotland, and that he wanted to “serve every community in Scotland”.

“I don’t go around picking and choosing, and trying to divide. I think it’s particularly poor that he’s reached right into children now to start that divide.

“All he’s interested in is the politics of grievance and the politics of division.”

He said the Clacton MP was seeking to distract from allegations of racist comments in the past that he “can’t give a proper explanation for”, and from why he is not launching an inquiry into “pro-Russian links” in his party.

“I’ll tell you why he doesn’t want to do that – because they’re a pro-Putin party,” Sir Keir added.

Reform UK has been approached for comment.